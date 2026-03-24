Your Old USB Flash Drive Might Be Expiring Soon - Here's Why

It's questionable if there's even a need for USB flash drives in today's world, but if you still use an older device, there's a good chance that it may fail soon. Unlike traditional drives, flash drives don't last as long, and there are several reasons for that. Harsh treatment (such dropping the flash drive or handling it roughly) can decrease the lifespan of these devices, as well as external factors such as temperature, humidity, and dust. Even if the drive itself is protected and treated properly, though, the technology behind USB flash drives is prone to eventual failure.

A flash drive, as the name suggests, uses NAND flash memory — electrical charges inside memory cells to store data. Given that it's non-volatile, the data remains intact even after the power is lost, such as unplugging the flash drive. Over time and with extended use, those electrical charges may slowly leak, leading to data corruption or even complete data loss. While it's possible to recover deleted files from a USB flash drive, recovering corrupted files is more challenging.