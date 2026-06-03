This Nuclear Battery Can Outlive Civilization Without A Single Recharge

The way betavoltaic batteries work is by turning the decaying power of radioactive isotopes into an electrical current. This is possible because the isotopes emit beta particles as they decay. These particles then collide with the semiconducting material placed in the battery — the diamond layer in this battery design — and it knocks some of the electrons free. The freed electrons are then responsible for creating the electric current in diamond batteries.

Nuclear waste can last a long time, which makes long-term storage expensive. And while we have found ways to speed up nuclear decay, finding new uses for the waste is a great way to help cut storage costs and push fresh developments. In this particular case, the University of Bristol and UKAEA heated the used graphite blocks taken from nuclear facilities in the U.K. This allowed the scientists to collect the carbon-14 on the surface of the blocks in gas form, removing it from them entirely. Not only did this help reduce the radioactivity of the blocks, but it also allowed the researchers and engineers behind the advancement to then process the carbon-14 and convert it to diamonds.

However, the diamonds are still radioactive because they are made entirely of carbon-14. This means they need to then be placed inside another layer of diamond to help absorb and contain the radiation. In addition to acting as a containment system, the outer layer of diamond also works to increase the efficiency of the electrical current generation to nearly 100%.