What Does Inverting Colors On Your Android Phone Actually Do

Inverting colors on your Android phone is just one of several options you have for adjusting how you view the display and how the light affects you, allowing you to tweak it for maximum comfort and readability. There are also several settings for the light on your Android phone's screen, from adjusting how bright it is to read things in the blinding sun, to setting it to dark if you're in a low-lit room and don't want to bother anyone around you. You can even set the color of the screen to better help users with colorblindness or anyone who finds the natural light to be a bit harsh on the eyes.

If you find the phone's standard light to be overwhelming on your eyes, no matter the time of day, you can go into settings to adjust it. You'll find options to set a new color theme, dark mode, or eye comfort settings. Phones are typically set to a light theme that makes the screen have a whiter, brighter background, with black text, while dark mode makes backgrounds darker with white text. Color inversion works in a similar way, but impacts everything on the screen, even photos and videos.

Switching the light settings to a color-inverted mode can make the screen more comfortable on your eyes. Settings can also include options to adjust themes and change the contrast color to be yellow or blue. Additional options can be found in the accessibility settings that offer color correction, extra dim, and more options. In addition, Google's fix to dark mode's biggest annoyances should now work with every app, at least on Android 16.