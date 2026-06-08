Apple Working On New Security Feature To Prevent iPhone Snatching

Apple's iPhone has long been a prime target for thieves. This is, in part, because the iPhone tends to have a higher resale value than similarly positioned Android devices. For example, a 256 GB iPhone 15 Pro on the smartphone trade-in site Bankmycell still has a trade-in value of $527. In contrast, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra — which was released the same year as the iPhone 15 Pro — has a trade-in value in the range of $295. The iPhone's ability to retain value, together with strong demand for the device, has created an environment where iPhone theft remains an ongoing problem in large cities around the world.

To help alleviate the issue, Apple is reportedly working on a feature that will hopefully dissuade potential thieves from abruptly grabbing iPhones from unsuspecting users and running off, or in situations where an iPhone is yanked away under duress or the threat of force. This type of crime is typically referred to as a "snatch and grab," and it can be particularly problematic as some of Apple's existing security mechanisms, such as Activation Lock, are less helpful if a phone is snatched while unlocked. As a result, Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that would enable the iPhone's accelerometer to detect when the device is abruptly grabbed out of a user's hands.