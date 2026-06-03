Chris Evans' Acclaimed 2013 Sci-Fi Movie Became An Underrated TV Show
In a world where the last vestiges of humanity are packed into a train during a new ice age, one man, Chris Evans, will do what it takes to survive by fighting back against those who control it all. You may recognize this as the plot behind the 2013 sci-fi "Snowpiercer" film. It's highly acclaimed with a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72% user score, the latter based on more than 50,000 ratings.
The post-apocalyptic tale, which centers around efforts to stop global warming that backfire with catastrophic results, may feel relevant today when you have countries speeding up climate change in an effort to combat pollution. But what you might have missed is that "Snowpiercer" was adapted into a TV show, with four seasons and a more expansive storyline. Both properties are based on a graphic novel of the same name, but the show goes deeper.
It's a different story, versus the movie, that digs further into the unique politics of the world and takes a closer look at how people survive. Overall, the show has a lower score — 75% from critics and 62% from users — but it's still worth checking out if you enjoyed "Snowpiercer" the movie, and stars well-known actors like Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Sean Bean.
Snowpiercer overcame several production issues
When it originally aired on TV in 2020, "Snowpiercer" had overcome a variety of production issues and delays during its development. The fourth season even shut down for a time due to extreme heat. Eventually, it was picked up by AMC, where the final season aired. The network changes and delays may have played in a role in why "Snowpiercer" is a somewhat under-the-radar show. Plus, it's a bit confusing trying to watch the different seasons, as the first three are available to stream on CW, Prime Video, XumoPlay, and Plex.
But to watch season four, you have to pay for it on networks like Prime Video or AMC+. "Snowpiercer," the show, tackles the same sociopolitical issues during its four season run, showcasing class warfare, social injustice, climate change, and post-apocalyptic survival. It follows a plotline with the survivors looking for ways to thrive outside of the train. The multi-season threads ultimately tie together and culminate in a more hopeful ending than the movie.
Having seen both the movie and show versions of "Snowpiercer", I can attest that the performances are great, especially from Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, with believable characters, satisfying arcs, and excellent visual effects. It's also criminally underrated with a score of just 6.9 out of 10 on IMDB. For something similar to the film, be sure to check out Chris Evans and Cillian Murphy's 2007 sci-fi thriller, "Sunshine."