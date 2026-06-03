Chris Evans' Acclaimed 2013 Sci-Fi Movie Became An Underrated TV Show

In a world where the last vestiges of humanity are packed into a train during a new ice age, one man, Chris Evans, will do what it takes to survive by fighting back against those who control it all. You may recognize this as the plot behind the 2013 sci-fi "Snowpiercer" film. It's highly acclaimed with a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72% user score, the latter based on more than 50,000 ratings.

The post-apocalyptic tale, which centers around efforts to stop global warming that backfire with catastrophic results, may feel relevant today when you have countries speeding up climate change in an effort to combat pollution. But what you might have missed is that "Snowpiercer" was adapted into a TV show, with four seasons and a more expansive storyline. Both properties are based on a graphic novel of the same name, but the show goes deeper.

It's a different story, versus the movie, that digs further into the unique politics of the world and takes a closer look at how people survive. Overall, the show has a lower score — 75% from critics and 62% from users — but it's still worth checking out if you enjoyed "Snowpiercer" the movie, and stars well-known actors like Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Sean Bean.