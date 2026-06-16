How Many Original iPods Would It Take To Equal The Storage Of The iPhone 17?

People who want to disconnect from smartphones, and young users who may not be allowed to use iPhones and Android devices in school, are making old-school iPods popular again. Apple isn't manufacturing new models, but used iPods in good condition are selling on marketplaces like eBay despite their limitations. The original iPod can't connect to streaming services, and you need to transfer tracks to the music player for offline listening.

Older users may be aware of Apple's "1,000 songs in your pocket" tagline that the company used for the original iPod in 2001, a way to show how generous that 5 GB capacity was compared to alternative MP3 players, but younger iPod owners may worry that's not enough for all their favorite music today, when the base iPhone 17 model comes with 256 GB of storage. If you were wondering how many original iPods you'd need to match the cheapest iPhone 17, the math is really simple. You'd need 51.2 iPods to get 256 GB of storage space for music.

Apple also launched a 10 GB iPod in the spring of 2002, advertising it as a music player that allowed users to store 2,000 songs. You'd need 25.6 units to reach the iPhone 17's 256 GB storage capacity. The iPhone 17 also comes in a 512 GB version, while iPhone 17 Pro models go up to 1 TB and 2 TB in storage capacity, depending on the model.

In the years that followed the original iPod's release, Apple launched other iPod models featuring various storage capacities. The first-generation iPod shuffle came in a 512 MB variant. At the other end of the spectrum is the 160 GB iPod classic, launched in 2007, and the 7th-generation iPod touch (2019) that came in a 256 GB option.