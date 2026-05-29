Planning To Buy A Gaming Handheld? Wait For These Next-Gen Chips

These days, being a gamer can be rough. With the cost of components frequently skyrocketing due to artificial intelligence demand, electronics enthusiasts are feeling the squeeze, gamers especially. Nintendo announced a price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2 at the top of May, and the Steam Deck recently returned to the market with a massive price hike. However, those interested in handheld gaming devices may want to hold off on a new purchase, as Intel has announced a series of processors designed for handheld gaming.

Announced in a press release on May 28, Intel is delivering the Arc G-Series brand of processors, which are designed specifically for handheld gaming devices. Built off the architecture of the Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the first wave of units includes the Intel Arc G3 and the Intel Arc G3 Extreme, both of which run Windows 11. Along with specs that deliver better power efficiency and performance for handhelds, Intel's new processor lineup also includes XeSS 3.

Intel plans to share more details about these processors during Computex 2026, which is taking place in Taipei, Taiwan, between June 2 and June 5. From there, consumers should expect to see the Intel Arc G-Series processors in handheld consoles starting in June, as well. More devices will continue to be revealed throughout 2026, though notable consoles first receiving the Arc G-Series include OneXPlayer, the Acer Predator Atlas 8, and the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+.