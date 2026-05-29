YouTube Will Now Label AI Slop Videos, But That Might Not Be Enough

YouTube continues to make changes to the user experience. While some of those features have made watching YouTube worse on purpose, others have proven to be genuinely helpful, like the new custom YouTube feed feature. One area that YouTube has struggled particularly, though, is with the influx of AI content. Thanks to new features like Reimagine — which let you take shorts and recreate them using AI prompts — and the influx of AI slop on the platform in general, browsing YouTube has become a minefield for those looking to find real and genuine human-driven content. But YouTube wants to fix that.

Starting in May, YouTube says that it will be adding more prominent labels to videos that feature photorealistic AI. Long-form videos, which currently have the label in the description, will now get a label just below the video player so you can more easily see it. Meanwhile, videos on YouTube Shorts will now have the label directly on the video itself. YouTube says the change is meant to provide more context for viewers at a glance.

Additionally, it will also be launching a new feature that automatically looks for signs of AI in videos. If it finds them, the system will automatically add the AI label. While many people commented on YouTube's announcement video, thanking the company for being more transparent, others argued that just adding labels isn't far enough. Creators can still mark their video as using AI manually, which has been an option since 2024.