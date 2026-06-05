5 Of The Best Monitors For Mac Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All Mac devices, including the Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and MacBooks, are known for offering much higher pixel density (pixels per inch) than most Windows devices. This is why, even between two displays with similar specifications, the one running macOS often appears sharper and more refined. That's also what makes choosing a monitor for a Mac trickier than usual. After all, you don't want to get an external display that doesn't capitalize on your Mac device's color accuracy capabilities.

However, because the demand for external displays among Mac users is so high, there are now countless options available across different price ranges and monitor brands. And you have to look beyond just the screen size, resolution, or price and consider the package as a whole. That includes factors such as the number and type of ports available, refresh rates, and ergonomic features like tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

To make things simpler, we've compiled a list of the best monitors for Mac users in 2026. Our picks include the BenQ MA270UP, Apple Studio Display (2026), Innocn 40C1U, UPerfect Delta Max Touch, and Dell S2722QC. The list includes a healthy mix of traditional 16:9 monitors, 21:9 ultrawide options, portable dual-screen displays for multitaskers, premium Apple displays for users who want to stay within the Apple ecosystem, as well as affordable 4K monitors.