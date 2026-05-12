5 Of The Best Monitors You Can Buy On A Budget In 2026

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Buying a budget monitor requires more than just looking at the price tag and picking the option that fits your budget. You also have to make sure you're choosing a quality, crisp display that's ideal for your needs, whether that means a higher resolution, better refresh rate, extra ports, or more screen real estate. All in all, it's about picking a monitor that punches above its price.

But the countless budget monitor brands and models make it easy to lose track of what you want. To make it simpler, we've looked at some of the most popular and cheap monitors, old and new, and compared them based on specs, user reviews, and expert opinions to find the best bang-for-buck options.

Our list includes models ranging from $75 to $250, spanning various monitor types with different panels (IPS and VA), features, and aspect ratios from brands like LG, Samsung, and Philips. This ensures you can choose the one that best suits your needs, while also being assured that all of them are reliable options.