5 Of The Best Monitors You Can Buy On A Budget In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying a budget monitor requires more than just looking at the price tag and picking the option that fits your budget. You also have to make sure you're choosing a quality, crisp display that's ideal for your needs, whether that means a higher resolution, better refresh rate, extra ports, or more screen real estate. All in all, it's about picking a monitor that punches above its price.
But the countless budget monitor brands and models make it easy to lose track of what you want. To make it simpler, we've looked at some of the most popular and cheap monitors, old and new, and compared them based on specs, user reviews, and expert opinions to find the best bang-for-buck options.
Our list includes models ranging from $75 to $250, spanning various monitor types with different panels (IPS and VA), features, and aspect ratios from brands like LG, Samsung, and Philips. This ensures you can choose the one that best suits your needs, while also being assured that all of them are reliable options.
Sceptre C248W-1920RN
In our research, we found that the Sceptre C248W-1920RN is one of the best reviewed monitors under $100. It's often available on Amazon for as low as $84.97, down from its usual $102.97. It boasts a 4.6-star rating based on over 22,500 reviews. For the price, you get a 24-inch full HD curved VA panel with 98% sRGB color coverage and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. Its standout feature is the 1800R screen curvature, which offers an immersive experience not usually found in budget monitors.
The C248W's gaming-oriented features are another reason users say they got "10x more than what I paid for." The monitor comes with Adaptive Sync, a decent 75Hz refresh rate that offers a slightly smoother experience than the usual 60Hz screens, and two HDMI ports, so you can connect both your PC and a gaming console. All these features also bode well for general use.
According to a reviewer who tested this gaming monitor with their PS5, it "works fast" and is "worth every buck." However, because the monitor has a response time of 8 ms, it may not be ideal for competitive gaming. Still, users have reported that games such as "Age of Empires" run just fine. Testers at Display Ninja also found the monitor to be great for other tasks like content creation. They tested the advertised 178-degree viewing angles both horizontally and vertically and found that brightness and color accuracy remain consistent from different viewing positions.
Philips 221V8LB
The Philips 221V8LB is the cheapest monitor on this list and one of the most affordable 100Hz displays you can find on the market right now. It's currently priced at just $69.99 on Amazon, where it enjoys a solid 4.6 rating after over 3,400 reviews. More than 8,000 units of this monitor have been sold on Amazon alone in the past month, with both verified customers and expert testers agreeing that it offers excellent value for their money.
Although the VA panel might look like a cost-cutting move, it does offer the advantage of better contrast ratios than traditional IPS displays, producing deeper blacks. The monitor is ideal for compact setups, as it measures 8.6 in. x 19.4 in. x 14.5 in. and weighs just 9.28 pounds. If you're looking for a larger screen, a 27-inch version is available for just $20 more. While the combination of a 100Hz refresh rate with a VA panel can result in some ghosting, hands-on testing at Display Ninja suggests that such effect is very limited and nothing to worry about for day-to-day use.
The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync, which is rare at this price point and makes it suitable for casual gaming, according to PCMag. Connectivity is fairly limited, as you only get one HDMI port and one VGA port, but that feels like a reasonable trade-off for the low price. You also get five control buttons at the bottom to adjust settings like brightness, sharpness, and aspect ratio. On top of that, the monitor includes eye-care features such as LowBlue Mode, which reduces blue light, and EasyRead mode, which gives the screen a paper-like feel for comfortably working on documents, even for long hours.
LG 27US500-W
One of the biggest arguments in favor of a 1080p or 1440p display over a 4K monitor for work has been their relatively cheaper price tags. However, the LG 27US500-W is a 27-inch 4K UHD monitor available for $199 when discounted while holding a strong 4.3-star rating on Amazon after over 300 reviews. This is an out-and-out productivity monitor, ideal for people who need a higher resolution and a crisp, sharp display without breaking the bank.
The 4K resolution makes text and images look sharper while allowing you to fit more content on the screen — one reviewer was able to scale the font up to 200% without any visual issues. The 27US500 comes with an IPS display, so it offers an overall better viewing experience in 4K with reduced black smearing compared to VA. Combined with the monitor's 27-inch screen, this makes it perfect for multitasking, as you can comfortably divide the screen into two windows and still get clear, readable content.
The monitor caps out at a 60Hz refresh rate, but we found no real complaints from users, likely because of its productivity-focused use case. Customers who left reviews have used it for creative work, such as photo editing, and praised how "clean and smooth" everything looks. It offers two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, which helps explain its popularity among Mac Mini users. However, the monitor covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which, while good for casual creatives, may not be sufficient for color-critical work.
Samsung Essential S3 (S36GD)
If you're looking for a tried-and-tested curved monitor from a reputable brand on a budget, consider the Samsung Essential S36GD. It costs $137.61 and has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after over 2,000 reviews. Like the Sceptre C248W-1920RN, it offers a 1800R screen curvature, which, according to several reviewers' firsthand experience, makes for a more engaging viewing experience while being "easier on your eyes." The monitor's eye care technology is also TÜV certified, which confirms that it reduces blue light and screen flicker.
Samsung advertises the monitor as being great for gaming, and its features confirm it. First, it has a 100Hz refresh rate, which makes it easier to keep track of fast-moving objects on the screen. Second, it comes with a dedicated Game Mode, which adjusts contrast for better visibility during gameplay. The monitor's gaming capabilities have been backed up by users, who say it provides a great experience while "the image stays clear, even during fast movement" in games like "Fortnite."
Compared to the Sceptre monitor, which offers two HDMI ports, the connectivity options with this Samsung monitor are limited to one HDMI port and one D-sub port, which has largely gone out of fashion for most users. As with most budget monitors, the Samsung S36GD doesn't come with built-in speakers, so you'll need external speakers or headphones if you plan to use it for streaming content or video editing.
LG UltraWide 26WQ500-B
The 21:9 aspect ratio makes using an ultrawide monitor a unique experience, as you can split the screen into two workspaces while enhancing your gaming and viewing experience with content tailored for such dimensions. While these benefits usually come at a huge cost, the LG 26WQ500-B, priced at $250 on Amazon, is a great deal. This 26-inch FHD IPS panel has been reviewed nearly 4,000 times on Amazon and holds a great 4.6-star rating.
Stability is one of the most important things in an ultrawide monitor, and several users have confirmed that the wide-based stand does a good job of keeping it steady and minimizing wobble. However, the monitor isn't height-adjustable, though you do get tilt and swivel options to adjust it to your liking.
The LG 26WQ500-B offers a decent 75Hz refresh rate, which isn't exceptional but works well for general productivity and casual gaming, courtesy of AMD FreeSync and HDR 10. You can connect your PC or gaming console using one of the monitor's two HDMI ports. One reviewer who used the monitor with a Mac Mini over HDMI noted that they enjoyed the "super sharp text and vibrant colors."
How we selected these budget monitors
We combed through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Best Buy, and official brand websites to find the most feature-packed, value-for-money monitors. We also only considered reputable monitor brands (such as LG, Samsung, and Philips) and based our rankings on actual user reviews and expert testing, not just advertised specs and features.
Even within a budget range, there are several types of monitors available, and so we included a wide variety of options, including curved, gaming-focused, and ultrawide monitors. None of the products in this guide exceed $250, and there are options available under $100, $150, and $200 to cater to different budgets. As always, none of the monitors featured here are sponsored or promoted.