Don't Make This Mistake When Buying A Monitor Or TV In 2026

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Modern TVs and monitors have one key feature you wouldn't typically pay much attention to in the past, but it's become a necessity in 2026 and beyond. That's the screen refresh rate. In a nutshell, a screen's refresh rate refers to the number of times a display draws a new image per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). You've probably seen that number being thrown around in monitor and TV spec sheets, with some claiming 120 Hz while others boasting higher figures. As a matter of fact, the refresh rate isn't just buried in the spec sheets these days. It's marketed as one of the headline features on monitors and TVs that feature higher figures than the standard.

For context, the standard refresh rate you'll find on even the most basic monitors and TVs is 60 Hz, which was also found on older cathode ray tubes. However, newer models offer much more than that, such as 120 Hz, 144 Hz, 165 Hz, and even higher. While 60 Hz is fine for the majority of people for watching movies or doing some light office work, we advise that you avoid buying a monitor or TV with this refresh rate in 2026 and beyond, because you'll be making a big mistake. Regardless of whether you're buying from a major smart TV brand or monitor manufacturer, you shouldn't compromise on the refresh rate because you'll be missing out on some benefits.