Is The Pixel Tablet Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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Google pulled the wraps off the Pixel Tablet in May of 2023 at its I/O event, becoming the company's first tablet since 2018. Launched at a starting price of $600 with a speaker that doubles as a charging dock, the Pixel Tablet wasn't considered the best tablet you could buy when it came out. In fact, when it launched, it received lukewarm reviews, and many didn't consider its value proposition good enough to be featured among the best Android tablets. But since hitting the stores in 2023, much has changed about the Pixel Tablet.

First, it's no longer up-to-date hardware-wise, which makes it quite easy to find it at a discount. In the second-hand market, you can get the Pixel Tablet for between $250 and $350, depending on the condition, on platforms like Best Buy and eBay. Even if you buy it brand new, you can get it for less, as even Google hasn't kept the tablet's price constant. The company first dropped the price to $500, then later slashed it by another $100 to $400 while simultaneously dropping the initially bundled dock.

For a tablet that launched in 2023, you might be wondering whether the Pixel Tablet is still worth buying in 2026. After all, it's roughly three years old at this point, and the hardware that you're getting isn't as impressive or snappy as the newer models from manufacturers like Samsung and Apple. Despite its age and the existence of newer options, the Pixel Tablet is still worth buying in 2026 because it isn't like any of your regular tablets. It's a unique device that doubles as a smart home hub and is also handy for use as a smart home assistant.