5 Old Android Tablets Still Worth Buying In 2026

Even though newer, better models exist today, some older tablets are still worth buying in 2026. That's because you can find secondhand models in good condition at promotional prices from retailers and the marketplace. Even without the same hardware as the latest flagship models, some older tablets still handle most basic tasks for many users.

For anyone looking to save money on tablets while still getting premium features, older tablets are the best option. You can find AMOLED screens, or even capable hardware, that, among recent models, are available only in more expensive versions. Some older high-end tablets even offer a better experience than an entry-level model released later.

However, that does not mean every old tablet deserves your money. Some models lost important security updates or even have weaker components, such as low RAM or processor power. These factors can make those tablets struggle with modern apps, so you should try to avoid them.