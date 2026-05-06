5 Old Android Tablets Still Worth Buying In 2026
Even though newer, better models exist today, some older tablets are still worth buying in 2026. That's because you can find secondhand models in good condition at promotional prices from retailers and the marketplace. Even without the same hardware as the latest flagship models, some older tablets still handle most basic tasks for many users.
For anyone looking to save money on tablets while still getting premium features, older tablets are the best option. You can find AMOLED screens, or even capable hardware, that, among recent models, are available only in more expensive versions. Some older high-end tablets even offer a better experience than an entry-level model released later.
However, that does not mean every old tablet deserves your money. Some models lost important security updates or even have weaker components, such as low RAM or processor power. These factors can make those tablets struggle with modern apps, so you should try to avoid them.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ (2022)
The Galaxy Tab S8 has already been around for four years, but Samsung Galaxy tablets are still a great choice over flagship models and can save a bit of money at the same time. This mainly comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor it uses, and although it is not suitable for gaming, it remains a pretty powerful processor nonetheless.
The main reason to consider buying it is, surely, the price. Because the Tab S8 has been around for so long, promotional pricing can put it on par with current mid-range tablets. It's also easier to find a secondhand version. Even though newer models may outperform it, it's still a powerful tablet for everyday use, and it costs much less than the latest ones. The S8 is still within Samsung's update window and should receive new security patches this year, but don't expect One UI 9 or Android 17.
The Tab S8+ is always up there if you want a large display size. It has the same chip and hardware, but a better display than the baseline model. This model offers a 12.4” AMOLED display, a standout option for all those looking for productivity and entertainment solutions.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (2023)
Samsung typically releases "Fan Edition" versions of its flagship models, cutting some features to lower the price while keeping some premium elements. That's what makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE one of the best Samsung tablets for the price, because you can still get some of that flagship-like stuff for a lower price. One, for instance, is the S Pen included in the box, which is good for people who enjoy drawing or need precision when touching the screen.
Other than these features, there's also the inclusion of an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, something that you can hardly find within this budget. On the other hand, the Exynos 1380 may struggle with gaming, while it's still good for other daily tasks.
However, with its IPS LCD screen, this tablet offers excellent video quality, featuring a 10.9-inch display, 2304×1440-pixel resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, since the S9 FE is within the Samsung update window, it should receive significant software and security updates until 2028.
Google Pixel Tablet (2023)
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the most unique devices around, since it acts as both a tablet and a Nest Hub. That's because it comes with a dock that lets you transform the device into something resembling a smart display. Even if you don't use those features, this version of Google's Android operating system is far cleaner than many of its competitors.
Another great thing about the Google Pixel Tablet is that early in 2026, Google said it would extend support for the product from three to five years. Updates that would have ended sooner are now guaranteed to run until 2028 — especially after Google announced it had shelved development of a follow-up device. Still, it is good news for anyone who already owns one or plans to buy it.
The Google Pixel Tablet is equipped with the Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. While it is slower than most Snapdragon chipsets, it can handle your everyday tasks. The only negatives are the device's 60Hz screen and the lack of a MicroSD slot, meaning you're limited to the device's internal storage.
OnePlus Pad (2023)
One of the reasons the OnePlus Pad struggled at launch was that it didn't have much of a reputation in the tablet segment. It also had a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, not the Qualcomm chip many consumers were already used to. So going with one of the tried-and-true offerings from Apple or Samsung felt safer than spending on something new, as it did with the first one.
However, this model came with impressive specs and is still one of the best Android devices you can find on a budget. For example, the 11.6" display has a 144Hz refresh rate. The battery is extremely powerful, as the 9,510mAh provides up to 12 hours of video playback. Some versions come with 12GB RAM, which makes them great for some games too.
There are a couple of cons for this OnePlus Pad, namely limited update availability, despite running Android 16 and OxygenOS 16. This model also doesn't include 5G connectivity, but even with these downsides, the price drop makes this device worth buying in 2026.
Xiaomi Pad 6 (2023)
Despite some issues with future software updates, the Xiaomi Pad 6 remains one of the best old tablets you can buy in 2026. It's an affordable tablet if you find one in the secondhand market, and it offers both a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 144Hz display.While it might not be the best tablet for gaming, this model's high-resolution screen is great for watching videos.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a pretty big battery capacity. Its battery comes in at 8,840 mAh, with estimates that it will provide around 12 hours of battery life while performing common tasks like browsing the web or watching videos.However, while the hardware is really impressive in this product, the Xiaomi Pad 6 lacks some future software upgrades. The latest update of this device was released in 2025, being Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS system. The Xiaomi will not support Android 15 or later, so it's important to keep that in mind if you're considering this one.
How we chose these tablets
To make the cut as a good option for an older tablet to use in 2026, these tablets were evaluated mainly by performance. Several models on this list no longer handle heavier tasks, such as gaming, as they did when they were new, but are still good choices for daily use.
Models with at least 6GB of RAM were selected to ensure better performance. Prices were also considered. The major point of those devices is that you're paying less than their launch price or a 2026 model without sacrificing everyday performance.
Lastly, although some tablets listed above no longer support software updates, they continue to receive security patches. It's crucial for such gadgets to have this support, since if your tablet contains sensitive information, including banking apps, you reduce the risk of vulnerabilities and data breaches.