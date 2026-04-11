5 Budget Android Tablets More Powerful Than The Amazon Fire
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Amazon stocks two Fire tablets as of March 2026 (excluding models designed for kids), the Amazon Fire HD 10 and the Amazon Fire HD 8. Amazon also used to sell a 7-inch version at the low end and the Amazon Fire Max 11, its most powerful Fire tablet to date. These two devices are no longer available as of this writing. But rather than spending $99.99 or $139.99 on the cheapest 8-inch or 10-inch Amazon Fire tablets (which come with lock screen ads), you may be better off choosing a mid-range Android tablet that will offer better overall performance than the Fire tablets.
A regular Android tablet comes with Google's version of Android installed, complete with Google Play support, something the Fire tablets lack. Android tablets may also be a more valuable long-term investment. You'll get more years of future-proofing out of a regular Android tablet than one of the Fire tablets that Amazon sells, considering that the existing models were released in September 2023 (Amazon Fire HD 10) and October 2024 (Amazon Fire HD 8).
In what follows, we'll compare a few Android tablets to the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy right now, the 10-inch model. The Amazon Fire HD 10 scores 696 (single-core) and 1,701 (multi-core) on Geekbench 6 tests, compared to 265 and 902 for the 8-inch model. The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch display with 1,920 by 1,200 resolution, a MediaTek MT8186A eight-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage expandable via microSD cards (up to 1 TB), 5-megapixel cameras on the front and back, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual speakers. The tablet runs on Amazon's Fire OS 8, which is based on Android 11.
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
Lenovo unveiled the Idea Tab Pro at CES 2025, pricing the Android tablet at $349.99 initially. A year after sales started in the U.S., the model is available on Amazon for $249.99 before other discounts. The Idea Tab Pro features a 12.7-inch display with 3K resolution (2,944 by 1,840), 400 nits of brightness, and 144 Hz refresh rate support. The tablet runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of memory, and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards. The Idea Tab Pro offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a USB-C connector that supports 5 Gb/s transfer speeds, in addition to 45 W fast charging. The 10,200 mAh battery has a battery life estimate of 11 hours for YouTube streaming. Amazon offers a generic 13-hour battery life estimate for the 10-inch Fire model.
The Idea Tab Pro is just 6.9 mm thick compared to 8.6 mm for the Fire tablet. But the Fire tablet is lighter at 433 grams compared to 620 grams for Lenovo's device. Connectivity-wise, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. It can also connect to a keyboard dock via a three-point pogo pin connector.
The key specs a tablet buyer may be interested in when choosing a new Android device already beat the Amazon Fire HD 10. The benchmark results for the Lenovo tablet suggest that the device performs better than the Amazon Fire tablet. The Idea Tab Pro scores 1,449 (single-core) and 4,609 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6. The Idea Tab Pro launched with Android 14 out of the box, with Lenovo guaranteeing two years of software updates (up to Android 16) and four years of security patches.
Redmi Pad 2 Pro
Launched around the time the Idea Tab Pro started selling in stores, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available on Amazon for $179.50 as of this writing for the 6 GB / 128 GB option. The model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs $224.50, even cheaper than Lenovo's tablet. But like the Idea Tab Pro, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is superior to the Amazon Fire HD 10 when it comes to specs and performance. Geekbench 6 scores are 1,240 (single-core) and 3,235 (multi-core) for the tablet coming from Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi.
Specs include a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution (2,560 by 1,600), 600 nits of brightness, and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform and comes in two versions, including a Wi-Fi model and a 5G-ready device (via eSIM). The 12,000 mAh battery can offer over 14 hours of video streaming and nearly 55 days of standby. Interestingly, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro can be used as an external battery pack for your smartphone, supporting up to 27 W of reverse charging via USB-C.
Like the Idea Tab Pro, the Redmi tablet features a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet can be used with keyboard dock accessories and supports stylus input. Data transfer speeds are capped at USB 2.0 speeds (480 Mb/s), while wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.4.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Available for $499.99 before any deals, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE was unveiled in early April 2025. It's a more expensive mid-range Android tablet than the previous models on the list, but the advantage is that it comes with Samsung's extended software support. The tablet launched with Android 15 preinstalled and will offer six years of security updates. The Exynos 1580 chip that powers the tablet is also used in the Galaxy A56 phone, which is set to receive six years of Android OS updates. The tablet features either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The chip scores 1,367 (single-core) and 3,939 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6 tests, making it faster than the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, but slightly slower than the Idea Tab Pro. Still, the benchmark results indicate the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is faster than the Amazon Fire HD 10.
Other key specs include a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 12-megapixel lens on the front. The tablet features an 8,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, microSD support (up to 2 TB), and optional 5G (including a physical SIM card slot).
The display is slightly larger than the Amazon Fire HD 10 at 10.9 inches, but supports a higher refresh rate (90 Hz) and resolution (2,304 by 1,440). The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is thinner than other tablets on the list at 6.0 mm, and is water and dust resistant (IP68 rating). It weighs less than 500 grams, which makes it easier to carry than larger tablets. On the software side, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE comes with support for Galaxy AI, including Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3
Speaking of Android tablets that are about the same size as the Amazon Fire HD 10, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 features a smaller 8.8-inch display than the Fire tablet. However, the Legion Tab Gen 3 delivers much better performance than most mid-range Android tablets on the list. Unveiled at CES 2025 like the Idea Tab Pro, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is a device targeting gamers, which means it features powerful specs to support high-end gaming. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is enough to let the Legion Tab Gen 3 reach 2,226 (single-core) and 6,986 (multi-core) points in Geekbench 6 tests. The tablet comes with a larger vapor chamber than its predecessor to ensure longer peak performance during gaming sessions.
Other Legion Tab Gen 3 highlights include a 165 Hz 2.5K (2,560 by 1,600) 8.8-inch display and 500 nits of brightness. The Lenovo tablet is slightly thicker at 7.79 mm but features a large 6,550 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging. The Legion Tab Gen 3 is lighter than other Android tablets, weighing 350 grams. It's also more expensive, priced at $539 on Amazon.
The Legion Tab Gen 3 offers two cameras, a 13-megapixel rear lens and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity-wise, the Legion Tab Gen 3 supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The wired connectivity setup is notable, as the Lenovo tablet is the only one on the list to feature two USB-C ports so users can connect peripherals and recharge the device at the same time. One of the ports supports fast data transfer speeds (10 GB/s), while the other offers the standard USB 2.0 (480 Mb/s) transfer rates.
Xiaomi Pad 8
The last budget Android tablet on the list is the Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet that was launched in September 2025 in China and globally late February 2026. Priced at £299 ($399), the Xiaomi Pad 8 is an even thinner tablet than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, with a profile of 5.75 mm. It's also another good alternative to the Amazon Fire HD 10, assuming you can find the tablet in U.S. stores. The Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch display with 3.2K (3,200 by 2,136) resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen supports up to 800 nits of brightness and offers several TÜV Rheinland certifications (Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly).
The tablet runs on the 4 nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and comes with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. This is enough to give the Xiaomi Pad 8 similar performance to the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: 2,042 (single-core) and 6,145 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6.
Other notable features include a 13-megapixel camera on the back, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 9,200 mAh battery that supports nearly 18 hours of video streaming and 45 W charging speeds. The tablet also offers four speakers, Wi-Fi 7 support, and USB-C transfer speeds of up to 5 Gb/s. Like other tablets on the list, the Xiaomi Pad 8 supports keyboard and stylus accessories from Xiaomi, which are optional purchases.
How we chose these Android tablets
We have already made the case that there's no need for an Amazon Fire tablet in the current landscape. The Amazon tablets feature older hardware and a subpar Android experience; an Amazon fork that makes it difficult to get the apps you want from the Google Play Store. The list of tablets above further proves that there are plenty of good alternatives to Amazon Fire tablets, starting at affordable prices.
We applied several factors when selecting the Android tablets above. First, we looked at some of the newest Android tablets available as of this writing, giving preference to newer models (devices released from late 2024 onwards). The price was another factor, as we looked at tablets that aren't significantly more expensive than the Amazon Fire HD 10, relative to the value they offer. We also highlighted a few of the priciest tablets in this budget-oriented group that are available to consumers in March 2026 to reinforce the idea that Android tablets can be better investments if you spend a little extra.
Performance was a key factor as well, as we looked at devices that can match or exceed the Amazon Fire HD 10's Geekbench 6 scores. The comparisons above also show other reasons why these tablets are more powerful devices than Fire tablets. They feature better screens, cameras, and longer battery life. Unfortunately, not all devices in the list are immediately available to U.S. buyers. Redmi and Xiaomi tablets may need importing from Europe or a different region. But these are also solid alternatives to Amazon's Fire tablets.