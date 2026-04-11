5 Budget Android Tablets More Powerful Than The Amazon Fire

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Amazon stocks two Fire tablets as of March 2026 (excluding models designed for kids), the Amazon Fire HD 10 and the Amazon Fire HD 8. Amazon also used to sell a 7-inch version at the low end and the Amazon Fire Max 11, its most powerful Fire tablet to date. These two devices are no longer available as of this writing. But rather than spending $99.99 or $139.99 on the cheapest 8-inch or 10-inch Amazon Fire tablets (which come with lock screen ads), you may be better off choosing a mid-range Android tablet that will offer better overall performance than the Fire tablets.

A regular Android tablet comes with Google's version of Android installed, complete with Google Play support, something the Fire tablets lack. Android tablets may also be a more valuable long-term investment. You'll get more years of future-proofing out of a regular Android tablet than one of the Fire tablets that Amazon sells, considering that the existing models were released in September 2023 (Amazon Fire HD 10) and October 2024 (Amazon Fire HD 8).

In what follows, we'll compare a few Android tablets to the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy right now, the 10-inch model. The Amazon Fire HD 10 scores 696 (single-core) and 1,701 (multi-core) on Geekbench 6 tests, compared to 265 and 902 for the 8-inch model. The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch display with 1,920 by 1,200 resolution, a MediaTek MT8186A eight-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage expandable via microSD cards (up to 1 TB), 5-megapixel cameras on the front and back, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual speakers. The tablet runs on Amazon's Fire OS 8, which is based on Android 11.