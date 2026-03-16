Costco Is Taking $120 Off The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE All Through March 2026
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is available at Costco for just $379 until the end of March 2026. This is one of the best Android tablets according to Consumer Reports, and you can get it at a $120 discount right now. Compared to its original price of $499, this month's Costco deal is a serious bargain for anyone who has been on the fence about getting an up-to-date tablet.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE was originally released in April 2025 as the mid-range, budget-friendly model in the S10 series of tablets. It's brimming with great features and near-premium specs, such as the inclusion of a keyboard with AI features and a nice 10.9-inch screen with a 90-hertz refresh rate. It's a bargain at $379, but Costco only guarantees this price for online orders while supplies last. The offer ends on March 29, 2026, and is limited to five units per Costco member.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE worth it in 2026?
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a very relevant tablet in 2026. The FE series is designed to rival Samsung's full-fledged flagship models in terms of performance, albeit at a more appealing price with minor compromises. As of March 2026, the current S11 series of Galaxy tablets does not have a budget model like the S10 FE. If you don't feel the need to pay for a top-of-the-line model, the S10 FE is arguably the best tablet for you right now. The $120 discount for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at Costco is particularly appealing because this places it at nearly half the price of a current-gen Galaxy Tab S11.
Costco is also selling a 75-inch smart TV for under $500 through March 2026. It's a great time to take advantage of a Costco membership and stock up on quality electronics before price hikes make 2026 the most expensive year for tech.