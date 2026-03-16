Costco Is Taking $120 Off The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE All Through March 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is available at Costco for just $379 until the end of March 2026. This is one of the best Android tablets according to Consumer Reports, and you can get it at a $120 discount right now. Compared to its original price of $499, this month's Costco deal is a serious bargain for anyone who has been on the fence about getting an up-to-date tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE was originally released in April 2025 as the mid-range, budget-friendly model in the S10 series of tablets. It's brimming with great features and near-premium specs, such as the inclusion of a keyboard with AI features and a nice 10.9-inch screen with a 90-hertz refresh rate. It's a bargain at $379, but Costco only guarantees this price for online orders while supplies last. The offer ends on March 29, 2026, and is limited to five units per Costco member.