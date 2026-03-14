Costco Is Selling A 75-Inch Smart TV For Under $500 All Through March 2026

There's a reason Costco has become a great place to buy smart TVs. And the TCL 75Q77K is a prime example of that. Not only is the deal great, but reviewers seem happy, too, with this particular TV sporting an average four-star rating with 230 total reviews — 137 of which are five-star ratings. Additionally, buyers for the TV praised the TV's overall colors, noting that the extended warranty was a huge positive. One user even noted that "you get an excellent TV with many mid to high-end features," and that despite being cautious at first, they are very pleased with the purchase.

Of course, like any electronic device out there, there are also weaknesses to account for, and user reviews do note that the screen can sometimes suffer in bright rooms, especially if there are a lot of dark colors on the screen. However, this doesn't appear to have been enough to dissuade that reviewer, who called the TV "perfect for a family on a budget."

TCL itself has long been considered a solid contender for budget-friendly TVs that offer solid features and performance, while still being a smart TV that works for any budget. We know that shopping for a new TV isn't easy, which is why we always like to point out solid deals like this when they pop up. And at this price point, it's hard to argue with the value of what Costco is offering, especially when you consider that similar TVs from Samsung or LG might cost you upwards of $700 or more — without the extra warranty.