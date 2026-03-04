Why There's Simply No Need For Amazon Fire Tablets Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon has been selling Amazon Fire tablets for nearly 15 years, with the first few generations being branded Kindle Fire. They're very affordable, entry-level devices that run Amazon's custom version of Android.

They're good for media consumption more than productivity work, even though Amazon has been selling the 2023 Fire Max 11 as the most powerful Fire ever, a tablet that targets work-related use, not just video streaming or web browsing as most other models do. But the Amazon Fire tablet line, as it exists in early-2026, may be a waste of time and money for the consumer.

You don't need an Amazon device to enjoy any Amazon-branded content tied to your Amazon account, especially Prime Video and Music perks. Anything a Fire tablet can do, a mid-range Android tablet or a used iPad can do better. Amazon Fire tablets have simply not kept up with the rest of the industry, with Amazon looking at keeping costs low for a device meant to direct users to Amazon's ecosystem. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has evolved significantly. Some of Apple's iPads run on the same powerful M-series chips as its MacBooks. Android vendors have also improved their offerings, with many Android tablets ready to offer high-end experiences like the iPad.