5 Pros And Cons Of Buying A Used iPad﻿

Before choosing a used model, remember that Amazon routinely slashes prices for new iPads. Still, buying a used iPad will be cheaper. Websites like eBay and Craigslist will list bigger discounts. You can also try Apple's refurbished store, which stocks some used iPad models. The advantage of buying from Apple instead of a stranger on eBay is that Apple will still offer a 12-month warranty for the refurbished tablet. Other electronics vendors who resell used tablets may offer similar perks, including Amazon, but their prices may not be as good as eBay or Craigslist.

Buying the tablet from a previous owner may help you obtain the storage version you want or a premium iPad for a lower price. For example, you may be working with an $800 budget, which is good for a brand-new iPad Air (M3). But you may be able to buy a used iPad Pro from the current M5 generation (as of mid-February 2026) or the previous M-series models. Similarly, you may find the storage, RAM, and cellular upgrades you want for cheaper premiums than Apple's price structure

Keep in mind that the newer the iPad you want, the more expensive the used version will be. This is where eBay can come in handy, as it's likely you'll find listings for older models. A good option would be to buy a brand-new, sealed iPad from a private reseller, if you can find one. Also, if you're buying a new or used iPad from unofficial resellers, you may want to check our iPhone buying guide that tells you what to look for in an Apple mobile device to ensure you're not getting scammed.