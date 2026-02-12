Android Users Should Be Excited For The iPhone Fold - Here's Why

Unless something catastrophic forces Apple to change plans, the company will release the so-called iPhone Fold later this year. Considering the increasing number of leaks detailing the unique iPhone Fold specs and features, it's very likely Apple will include the foldable in its iPhone 18 series in September. Longtime iPhone fans who may have envied the book-type foldable phones released by Samsung and other Android vendors in the last seven years will probably be excited to buy the iPhone Fold. But Android vendors and users who already buy foldable models may find themselves quietly cheering for the iPhone Fold, given the new analysis from Counterpoint Research.

The analysts see 2026 as the year when book-type foldables like the iPhone Fold will see significant growth, outselling the Flip-type foldables, which have accounted for the dominant share of the market. The iPhone Fold is seen as the big catalyst that will drive up adoption of book-type foldables. Put differently, Android brands worried about competing against a foldable iPhone may experience better sales for their own devices. If Counterpoint Research's prediction comes true, book-type foldables will account for 65% of an even larger foldables market this year, an increase from 52% compared to 2025.

Android users could benefit from this market shift, as the arrival of the iPhone Fold could force Android vendors to compete against Apple by reducing the price of their foldable smartphones. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is already rumored to feature a crease-free display, which is expected to be a signature feature for the foldable iPhone. Samsung is also reportedly manufacturing a wider Fold model that will have an aspect ratio similar to the iPhone Fold.