The 8 Best Budget And Expensive Phones For Photographers In 2026

One of the big draws to new smartphones is the camera array: How well does the handset take a photo? Watch a commercial or tune into a launch event, and you'll hear about high-megapixel-count sensors, different types of lenses, smart photo tuning, and useful extra modes to help you take the perfect snap. But with so many options, it can be hard to determine which are the best phones for photographers.

Let's make things easy and boil it down to a list of eight choices, all top options as of the beginning of 2026. This list won't just be a round-up of the best phone cameras you can buy, even though many of the same features will appear. In addition to expensive options, we include budget-friendly mobile phones. All prices are current as of the date of writing and are subject to market and pricing changes.

There are plenty of Android phones that punch above their price bracket. This list also includes budget-friendly options in handsets that go for $600 or less. If you can't afford to buy a top-end mobile, money shouldn't stop you from picking up a feature-packed device.

Since this list is for photographers, we'll be looking at a few factors, including camera hardware, software, shooting modes, and budget.