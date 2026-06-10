What Does A Highlighted Comment Mean On YouTube?

When you open a YouTube video, you might come across a label right above a comment that reads "Highlighted commented" in dark gray lettering on a lighter gray background. Highlighted comments serve a slightly different purpose than pinned ones, which are shown at the top of the comments section below the video and are selected by the creators. Highlighted comments are actually user-specific ones that YouTube highlights, making it easier to see. No other users can see these highlighted comments, unlike pins, which everyone sees.

You can think of it as similar to bookmarking a page in Chrome, or even bookmarking links in iMessage; no one knows what you've actually bookmarked unless they've accessed your account or seen your screen while you're logged in. Even if this YouTube feature is more personalized, it might sound a bit unexciting if it's just another way to redirect your attention within a busy comment section. But there are some things you can do with it to make things more engaging.

One example is that you can share them. It turns out that each one has a unique URL that can be copied and sent to anyone as long as the "lc" remains in the URL. And sometimes, highlighting and sharing linked comments is a fantastic way to point out funny reactions or quirky replies on a particular video.