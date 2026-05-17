5 YouTube Features That Can Level Up Your Experience On Smart TVs

Having a smart TV is great for a number of reasons, including underrated features that you need to start using, but one aspect that lets a device shine is the ability to customize certain settings to best suited for your needs — on both the device itself and the apps you use. YouTube is surely one of the more popular apps you'll interact with on a smart TV, but you may not have known there are plenty of ways to personalize Google's video platform on your device to best enjoy the seemingly endless supply of content. From parental controls to artificial intelligence, we're taking a look at some YouTube features that can be a big help on your smart TV.

Along with explaining what each feature does for your experience, we'll also show you how to enable or properly utilize it. Most of them are fortunately rather straightforward. Naturally, for those with a new smart TV, there's a couple of things you should do with it right out of the box. However, even if you've owned your device for some time, many of the YouTube features below can still have an impact on how you use Google's service. Considering not all smart TVs are the same, you may want to do some additional research for some of these settings on your particular device, but keep reading to learn how you can take better advantage of the YouTube app with these helpful features.