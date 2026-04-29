Google's Latest Smart Home Upgrade Is A Big Deal (And It's Free)

Updates that deliver new features are always a pleasant surprise, and a new Gemini update for Google Home now makes conversations with the AI assistant more natural. Along with now delivering a more conversational experience when compared to past assistants, Gemini is good for commanding smart devices in your home or even performing tasks like planning a fun soirée. Now, Google is delivering a new Continued Conversation feature, and the best part is that it's free.

The new Continued Conversation feature for Gemini in Google Home will eliminate the need to constantly prompt the assistant once you start a conversation with it. Along with the new conversational feature, Google is also delivering some additional improvements that aim to enhance how users interact with the voice assistant, including support for more languages. As for Continued Conversation, users will need to enable the new feature — but don't worry, we can show you how to do it.

It's worth noting that this new update arrives as Gemini for Google Home is in an early access stage and requires sign-up. Google has plans for Gemini to replace the old Google Assistant entirely, though there's no official word on when the complete rollout will happen. While there were plans for Gemini to entirely replace Google Assistant by March 2026, the transition has primarily been with brand-new Android smartphones so far, with rollouts continuing for other Google devices incrementally.