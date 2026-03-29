9 Things You Should Never Ask Your Google Home

Having a Google Home device can be one of the best ways to integrate the convenience of smart home technology into your place of living. Beyond just playing music or connecting calls, the voice-activated query system means you can get instant answers without raising a finger. All of that power comes with a certain level of risk, however. And to stay safe and properly informed, there are things you shouldn't ask Google Home.

Some concerns lie in accuracy. Google Home is great for making your kitchen smarter and more efficient with timers and conversions, or giving a report of the weather. But depending on the complexity of the question, it can accidentally present inaccurate information as if it's fact. This can result in you being misinformed, potentially putting your health at risk by trusting its answers too much.

Other problems lie in security and privacy. Even seemingly harmless questions or functions might put your personal data into the wrong hands. Poorly managed details like passwords or contact information could be scraped by hackers. Or embarrassing questions asked in confidence might become the first pop-up ad on your next movie night. So, to avoid such incidents, it's wise to steer clear of these nine lines of questioning.