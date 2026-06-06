One Of The Best Features Of The Apple Ecosystem Is Finally Coming To Android

Google's implementation of the Continue On feature is pretty similar to Apple's Handoff feature, as all devices need to be nearby, connected to the same Wi-Fi network with Bluetooth turned on, and they should be logged into the same user account. However, there are some key differences that set the two apart, at least based on what Google has shared until now. For example, Google is offering a web fallback option as part of the Continue On implementation.

This means that if you have started an activity in an app on your Android phone that you want to pick up on your tablet, the app developer can allow you to continue the same task on a website if the tablet lacks the same app and a web version is available. Moreover, if the developer believes that the tasks you are trying to take to your tablet are better accomplished in the web version, it can ask 'Continue On' to prompt you to use the web browser. Apple's Handoff strictly requires you to have the same app on both devices to work.

That said, Apple's Handoff has a notable advantage that's seemingly absent from the initial implementation of 'Continue On'. The Handoff works between iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches; however, for now, Google's Continue On seems limited to Android phones and tablets. It's unclear if the same will be supported on Wear OS smartwatches, Chromebooks, or the newly announced Googlebook. Moreover, without Windows or Mac integration, the majority of Android phone owners won't be able to take their tasks from their phones to their laptops or desktops.