Wear OS 7: 5 New Features Coming To Your Android Smartwatch In 2026

Your Android smartphone is getting many new features in 2026, but Google hasn't forgotten smartwatch users. The company has officially announced Wear OS 7 in an Android Developers Blog post, detailing several of the changes it will bring. Users can expect to get their hands on this update later in 2026, while developers already have access to the Wear OS 7 Canary emulator in order to test their apps for compatibility.

Alongside the release timetable, Google also revealed some exciting new features that you'll be getting on your smartwatch with Wear OS 7. Some of these solve big issues that have made users ditch their smartwatches in the past, while others simply make the smartwatch experience more seamless.

The main goals behind this update are to reduce the need to constantly pull out your phone, make Wear OS more customizable and similar to Android, and help batteries last much longer. Google is also more closely integrating Gemini Intelligence into Wear OS 7 following its recent aggressive push for AI integration throughout the Google ecosystem, and is making it much easier for developers to build native apps for smartwatches.