Google's AI-Powered 'Magic Pointer' Is Its Latest Feature In A Frustrating Trend

Google is expected to unveil several new Gemini AI features at the Google I/O event in mid-May 2026, but the company already shared AI innovations a week earlier, hosting the I/O 2026 Edition of "The Android Show" on YouTube to announce new Android 17 features and the Android-based Googlebook laptops that will replace Chromebooks. The AluminiumOS laptop makeover was already expected, as was the focus on AI.

Indeed, Google said on stage that Googlebooks have been designed for Gemini Intelligence "from the ground up," sharing a few key features that should set these computers apart from Macs and Windows devices, including Magic Pointer and support for creating custom widgets. Magic Pointer is easily one of the best features coming out of Google's pre-I/O event, a reinvention of the cursor for the AI era that may speed up AI workflows. Unfortunately, the AI-driven reinvention of the regular mouse cursor is the latest development in this somewhat annoying trend: Putting AI everywhere on mobile and PC and hoping some of these features work, while also overlooking user privacy concerns.

Magic Pointer, based on AI Pointer technology from Google's DeepMind, allows users to interact with AI directly in their workflows, without having to save content and move it to the Gemini app or write a prompt. To invoke the AI where the mouse cursor is, you shake it, at which point Gemini will understand your context, whether you're looking at an image or text, and offer suggestions. The user can still use prompts, and DeepMind's demos show that the AI pointer works with voice inputs. The closest thing to Magic Pointer may be Google's Circle to Search feature on Android smartphones that allows users to perform various AI-powered searches by simply drawing a circle on the display.