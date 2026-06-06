5 Apple CarPlay Apps Perfect For Audiobooks
CarPlay is one of the favorite infotainment systems for drivers, and especially for iPhone users. In the past few years, Apple has improved the experience by adding several new features. Just with iOS 26, the company redesigned the experience, started to offer AI chatbots, and other perks like widgets, Live Activities, and more.
However, if you're looking for ways to upgrade your CarPlay experience, then you should try audiobook apps, as this could be the perfect moment to get hooked on a new saga, the book everybody's commenting on, or just trying to discover a new classic. Among the best choices, CarPlay users can enjoy a wide range of selection, including Apple Books built-in option, Spotify, Audible, and more. Audiobooks can be an alternative when you get fed up with your songs, none of your favorite podcasts have a new episode, and you've just been spending a lot of time commuting.
While personally, I'd rather read a book than get an audio version of it, there are several companies that put extra effort into the narration, as you might come across several voices, familiar voice actors, and more. If you want to step up your book knowledge, then these are the best apps that can make commuting more fun, as you can embark on several stories without getting distracted from the road, thanks to CarPlay.
Apple Books
Even though Apple has been pushing more and more subscriptions over the years — the company has the Apple One offering, bringing Music, TV, Arcade, News, and Fitness under a single price; AppleCare One, which is great for protecting all your Apple devices with a monthly fee; and Apple Creator Studio, the latest bundle for creative apps – - the company still doesn't offer an Apple Books subscription, which means users need to pay for the title or get those that are free.
According to the company, Apple Books is where Apple users should go to discover their next favorite books and audiobooks, as it has specific sections for both options. Users can track what they're reading/listening to and set their own goals while everything syncs within the Apple devices. With a dedicated CarPlay app, Apple Books only offers Audiobooks, so you can safely listen to your books while driving.
The interface uses large buttons to make it easier to start and stop a reading, the ability to rewind or go fast forward, and even a straightforward library with the titles you've been enjoying. Users can preview and purchase books and audiobooks through Apple's iPhone, iPad, and Mac stores. Another perk of this app is that users can share books with the entire family by keeping Family Sharing on.
Spotify
Unlike Apple Books, Spotify has a broader approach to its audiobook market. If you're a Premium subscriber, you can get 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month. However, users can choose to only subscribe to the Audiobooks Access plan or get an Add-on, on top of the Premium subscription, for additional hours. Besides that, customers can purchase audiobooks on Spotify Web Player and then enjoy the titles on any platform with their Spotify account.
Spotify promotes more than 700,000 audiobooks available for customers in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. Still, the platform is available in other markets like most of Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The company highlights curated selections, like Spotify Editors choosing the best books of the century (it includes Twilight, so it's probably accurate). That said, while Premium customers can enjoy this limited monthly benefit without overspending, users one Reddit complain that some narrations are made by artificial intelligence, which makes it harder to concentrate due to mispronunciations and a very monotonous voice.
Still, there are several books where Spotify promotes the reading being made by a proper actor/voice actor. Recently, the company announced a partnership with ElevenLabs, which can generate AI-narration in additional languages. While it can help more users get access to new books in their mother tongue, the monotonous AI voice over issue remains.
Audible
For the aficionados of audiobooks, the best platform is probably Audible, and it's also available on CarPlay. The Amazon-owned platform accounts for 63.4% of all audiobook sales globally, and it also offers its exclusive "Audible Original" content, setting it apart from the competition. For the first time, users have 30 days to try the platform to see (hear) if they like. After that, users can choose between a Standard plan or Premium Plus offering.
With the Standard plan, users can select one audiobook each month that they can listen to as long as they're a member, while the Premium Plus offering gives users the ability to acquire any audiobook from the collection, and keep it even if they ever cancel Audible. The app has more than a million titles available with over 130 audiobook genres and microgenres.
Users also have access to unlimited rewinds, so even if they need to lower the volume while trying to make a conversation, or someone just started talking in the most important part of a book, users can still rewind and listen to what just happened. One of the most interesting things about Audible is that it features a great selection of audiobooks with Full Cast, meaning that you can hear some of the trendiest books, like the "Harry Potter" saga, with the voice of several actors at the same time, making the experience a lot more immersive.
Libby
As a free alternative, Libby is probably one of the most interesting platforms available for audiobook lovers. For this app, you're required to have a library card from your local library, so you can borrow any eBook or audiobook instantly. Owned by OverDrive, the platform is also available on CarPlay, which means you can select one of the audiobooks you have borrowed from your local library, and then you can start enjoying it. Users can change the playback speed, move back and forth within a 15-second toggle, in addition to play and pause.
Libby doesn't have a limit on how many library cards you can have, so the nicest thing is that if you collect library cards across the globe, or you're just a massive fan of the libraries around you, you can have access to their catalog easily. This is one of the best free Apple CarPlay apps that users swear by, and it's a strong option among the selection introduced so far.
Recently, Libby announced a new Inspire Me feature, which uses machine learning to suggest books to readers. The company says that users' data, their devices, and other details are not used by the AI model. As a matter of fact, it uses a random selection of titles you have saved so the AI can generate suggestions, and once it's done, it brings you the recommendations. That said, before you go on your next big trip, Libby might have the perfect audiobook for you to bring along.
Google Play Books
Apple CarPlay users might also decide to give Google Play Books a try. It's another no-subscription alternative, but for cross-platform users. With that in mind, you can enjoy this app on your iPhone and then get your selected audiobooks on CarPlay. What makes Google Play Books enticing is that if you have an iPhone but a PC at home or work, you can take advantage of your favorite titles. Like Apple Books, no subscriptions are involved, and titles can be purchased individually. Google usually offers discounts, including a "Great Listens Under $6" section, which can be a great deal for audiobook fans.
Google Play Books allows users to create a digital library with custom shelves to make it easier to navigate through several titles. They can also enjoy the audiobooks the way they prefer with customizable playback speed, sleep timers, and bookmarking. Siri is also an important piece on this apps, as you can control your audiobook using Apple's personal assistant. Once you're back on your phone or tablet, you can also customize the experience by adjusting the font, text size, brightness, and other settings. Google says its Play Books offering features millions of stories, which means users always have something new to discover, read, or listen to.