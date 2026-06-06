5 Apple CarPlay Apps Perfect For Audiobooks

CarPlay is one of the favorite infotainment systems for drivers, and especially for iPhone users. In the past few years, Apple has improved the experience by adding several new features. Just with iOS 26, the company redesigned the experience, started to offer AI chatbots, and other perks like widgets, Live Activities, and more.

However, if you're looking for ways to upgrade your CarPlay experience, then you should try audiobook apps, as this could be the perfect moment to get hooked on a new saga, the book everybody's commenting on, or just trying to discover a new classic. Among the best choices, CarPlay users can enjoy a wide range of selection, including Apple Books built-in option, Spotify, Audible, and more. Audiobooks can be an alternative when you get fed up with your songs, none of your favorite podcasts have a new episode, and you've just been spending a lot of time commuting.

While personally, I'd rather read a book than get an audio version of it, there are several companies that put extra effort into the narration, as you might come across several voices, familiar voice actors, and more. If you want to step up your book knowledge, then these are the best apps that can make commuting more fun, as you can embark on several stories without getting distracted from the road, thanks to CarPlay.