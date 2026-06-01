Sony 1000X The Collexion: Why Sony Built A Flagship Above The XM Line

Perhaps the biggest change in the headphone space over the past 10 years has more to do with ecosystem than anything else. Apple's AirPods were an instant hit, and the AirPods line has only expanded, showing that having tight control over an ecosystem can indeed lead to better features. There are others making that play, too. Sonos has integration with its soundbars, for example.

When I asked how Sony competes in a world where ecosystem features are increasingly the reason people pick a pair of headphones, Ishida didn't pretend Sony had an answer that matched those companies on their own terms.

"It's challenging to answer, because once it comes to ecosystem, you have to have everything. Do we want to have everything as well? Or do we want to be specifically good in certain areas to make sure that, even though there's an ecosystem, there's still an element that you want to use our product? I think that's very important."

Sony, as a group, actually has more pieces than most — PlayStation, Bravia TVs, the music business, the camera business — but Ishida isn't pitching some unified Sony ecosystem play in the Apple mold. He's making the case for being better at everything else, to where the ecosystem doesn't matter as much. That, of course, could be a very tough sell to customers who really do want everything.

But it's consistent with how Ishida talks about competition more broadly: "If there is no competitiveness in the market or in the industry, that means that industry is already [done]. There's no demand." In other words, the goal isn't to beat Apple at being Apple. It's to build the headphones that someone buys anyway.