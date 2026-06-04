Idris Elba's Role In This Obscure '90s Sci-Fi Series Is Genuinely Baffling

He might have appeared in massive franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the "Fast and Furious," and taken the lead in shows like "Luther" and the underrated Apple TV series, "Hijack," but there was a time when Idris Elba's name didn't carry that much weight. In fact, in one of his earliest roles, it was decided that it would be better for him to be seen and not heard in the brief screen time he had. The show that offered an uneasy leg up in his career was the sci-fi cop series "Space Precinct."

Created in 1994 by Gerry Anderson (the mind behind shows such as "Thunderbirds" and "Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons"), the show was set in the distant future, where humans and aliens co-exist, and followed a human NYPD detective now working in a police force inhabited by various species. Not a bad gig for Elba, right? Well, it would be if that were his role. No, instead, the future star of movies like "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" and the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" appeared as a space-age pizza delivery guy. Admittedly, everyone's got to start somewhere, but what's even funnier about this forgotten performance is that, in this case, the poor guy was completely dubbed over.