Idris Elba's Underrated Apple TV Thriller Series Returns For A Second Season

Idris Elba is back on Apple TV, and once again his character will find himself in quite the precarious situation. With two shows from the streaming service having recently won three awards at the Golden Globes, "Hijack" is no stranger to accolades either, as Season 1 earned Elba the Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie at the Critics Choice Awards. Now, the series is back for another season, and the first episode is currently streaming on Apple TV.

Season 2 of "Hijack" has Elba returning for the lead role, and this time around he finds himself in Europe doing everything he can to once again save a group of hostages. We're not going to spoil anything about the premiere episode, and folks that watch the series will have to wait to see what happens afterwards, as this series is premiering weekly, an episode at a time.

Though Season 1 of "Hijack" holds a 51% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, it does hold a 90% Tomatometer score, and it's a series worth checking out for anyone that's a fan of Elba or thriller-drama shows in general. If you're looking for even more Idris Elba action, his show "Luther" was recently added to The Roku Channel, alongside some other must-watch British channels and content. Currently, there's no word on whether "Hijack" will get a Season 3.