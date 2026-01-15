Idris Elba's Underrated Apple TV Thriller Series Returns For A Second Season
Idris Elba is back on Apple TV, and once again his character will find himself in quite the precarious situation. With two shows from the streaming service having recently won three awards at the Golden Globes, "Hijack" is no stranger to accolades either, as Season 1 earned Elba the Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie at the Critics Choice Awards. Now, the series is back for another season, and the first episode is currently streaming on Apple TV.
Season 2 of "Hijack" has Elba returning for the lead role, and this time around he finds himself in Europe doing everything he can to once again save a group of hostages. We're not going to spoil anything about the premiere episode, and folks that watch the series will have to wait to see what happens afterwards, as this series is premiering weekly, an episode at a time.
Though Season 1 of "Hijack" holds a 51% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, it does hold a 90% Tomatometer score, and it's a series worth checking out for anyone that's a fan of Elba or thriller-drama shows in general. If you're looking for even more Idris Elba action, his show "Luther" was recently added to The Roku Channel, alongside some other must-watch British channels and content. Currently, there's no word on whether "Hijack" will get a Season 3.
With Apple TV releasing a must-watch sci-fi project and an underrated thriller series starring Sarah Snook near the end of 2025, the streaming service is doing its best to start 2026 with even more thrills. To start off the year, Season 2 of Idris Elba's "Hijack," directed by Jim Field Smith, is looking to take audiences through an underground hostage negotiation.
Taking place two years after the events of Season 1, Season 2 of "Hijack" follows Sam Nelson (Elba), a master of corporate negotiations, as he finds himself aboard a crowded underground train in Berlin that's been taken hostage. While Nelson has to deal with complications on the train, police have to scramble to figure out how to handle the situation while they're above ground. Along with Elba reprising his role, Season 2 of "Hijack" also brings back Christine Adams, Archie Panjabi, and Max Beesley. This season also introduces Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, and Toby Jones, among others.
With the series already having its first episode available on streaming, new episodes will premiere every Wednesday until March 4, 2026 for this eight episode season. In a positive review for RogerEbert.com, critic Sherin Nicole states, "'Hijack' is an intensely watchable series that keeps your attention and anxiety up." Along with Season 2 streaming new episodes weekly, you can also go back and catch the first season on Apple TV along with some of the service's best shows of 2025.