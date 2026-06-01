China Shatters Another World Record With The Largest Drone Show Ever Performed

If you've never had the opportunity to see one, a drone show can be quite the impressive display. Unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, can have a multitude of personal and private uses, such as Ukraine's fleet of 15,000 drones for national defense, or simply someone using one to get aerial footage of an event. This time around, however, the drones were part of a record-breaking celebration, and those who witnessed it likely experienced something incredible.

Completed on February 3, 2026, Chinese company Guangdong EHang Egret Media Technology Co., Ltd., now holds the Guinness World Record for the Most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors) after piloting 22,580 drones over the skies of Hefei — the capital of the Anhui province in China. The display was part of China Media Group's (CMG) Spring Festival Gala, which began celebrations of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Drones were also used to capture the event, flying overhead to present audiences with an aerial view of the devices performing in unison to display a variety of shapes, including festival lanterns, mesmerizing patterns, and other culturally relevant designs. It's also noteworthy that only 25 of the thousands of drones failed to take off, and EHang Egret has shattered the previous record of 15,847 drones in this category. Individual drone owners may have a hard time beating this record, especially if they remember all the places in the U.S. you can't fly one.