The 4 Best Mechanical Keyboards On Amazon For Every Budget
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You don't have to be a gamer to appreciate a mechanical keyboard — quite the contrary, in fact, since gaming-focused boards are often overpriced for what you get in return. This is how brands like Royal Kludge, Ducky, NuPhy, and Keychron manage to manufacture boards appreciated by enthusiasts in the mechanical keyboard community: Not only are these off-the-shelf boards priced much better, but they're generally built to a higher quality using more premium materials like double-shot keycaps or foams to keep annoying sounds at bay. Even better, they use software that doesn't hijack your system or make you want to rip your hair out .
Of course, there are many different kinds of mechanical keyboards out there these days, from traditional options that use standard analog MX switches to newer low-profile designs that keep things compact. And let's not forget the newfangled Hall effect boards that use special switches with magnets that generate pressure-sensitive digital signals. Mechanical keyboards have grown so much in popularity that there are now niches within niches — so the four boards below offer a cross-section of what this market has to offer to cover anyone's needs.
No matter if you're looking to pinch a few pennies with a budget board, require lighting to match your PC case, need something compact that doesn't skimp on quality, or want to rush headfirst into the land of digital rapid-firing switches, there's a mechanical keyboard that'll meet your needs. By combining years of firsthand mechanical keyboard experience with insights from user reviews, we've come up with a selection that we strongly feel represents the cream of the crop: These are indeed the best mechanical keyboards on Amazon for every budget.
Royal Kludge R75
If you're new to mechanical keyboards but don't want to overspend, one of the more trusted budget brands is Royal Kludge. Its R75 Wired Mechanical Keyboard model is a 75% keyboard priced at $60, complete with double-shot PBT keycaps sporting an MDA profile. Not only is this profile wide and tall, ensuring the caps are easy to use if you touch type, but the keys also sound great since they are pleasingly thick. While the body of the board is made of plastic, case foam is included so it doesn't sound hollow. In other words, many of the R75's features are why enthusiasts choose mechanical keyboards: they value finishing touches like a foam-backed spacebar that ensures a pleasing rattle-free sound and feel. The R75 also supports the open-source VIA software, allowing you to program the board's layout in any Chrome-based browser.
There are several colors to choose from if you want to match your PC's aesthetics, ranging from classic black or white to green, pink, purple, and red. Each model also comes with LEDs so you can enjoy per-key RGB on your board if you wish. Plus, it's hot-swap compatible, so you can change your MX switches anytime you like. Each color ships with a different switch type, ranging from linear to tactile, so you're covered whether you enjoy smooth linear typing or tactile bumps that signal a key has actuated.
Add all of this up, and it's easy to see how the Royal Kludge R75 has managed to rack up so much positive feedback on Amazon, holding a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars across over 1,000 reviews, with plenty of customers specifically pointing out the board's lovely sound and feel. For the price, you can't go wrong with this budget mechanical keyboard.
Ducky One 3 SF
Ducky is a brand that goes all the way to 2008, so the company has been producing mechanical keyboards since before modding, designing, and building boards really took off as a hobby. The Ducky One 3 SF is a 65% keyboard that forgoes an F-row to offer a compact footprint. On Amazon, you'll find the wired Pure White model priced at a rather reasonable $90, and the color (or lack thereof) helps to show off the board's per-key shine-through LED lighting — it shines bright indeed.
Better yet, there's a selection of switch options, ranging from Cherry MX Browns, which are slightly tactile, to MX Blues, which audibly click with a tactile bump, leaving you free to choose your preference. Oh, and the PCB is hot-swap compatible, so you can easily change to your favorite MX switches. While there is no knob to be found here, the 65% layout does offer arrow keys, unlike a 60% board, making it handy for work and play.
Now, unlike the NuPhy Air75 that utilizes low-profile switches (more on that below), the Ducky One 3 SF offers a low-profile case, which means there are hardly any sidewalls. The bottoms of the PBT double-shot OEM keycaps line up with the top of the case, resulting in a sleek, minimal look. Like many Ducky boards, the One 3 SF features an all-plastic body, with built-in fold-out rear feet, should you prefer to type at a steeper angle. Of course, you don't have to look far for positive user reviews: the Amazon listing sits at a very comfortable 4.6-star rating, with more than a few customers calling out the board's comfy feel (which is important) and exceptional lighting.
NuPhy Air75 V3
Now that we've touched on a low-profile keyboard case, let's dip into low-profile switches. Unlike typical MX switches, there are a few different low-profile models available on the market, from Choc V1 and V2 to MX low-profile or Gateron's KS-27 (gen 1) and KS-33 (gen 2). The last of those is what NuPhy uses in its low-profile boards, and the company even offers its own themed switches manufactured by Gateron in a collaboration.
This is all to say that NuPhy is using one of the most popular styles of low-profile switches on the market today and even contributes its own retail designs, ensuring there's a wide selection of switches to customize your board with down the road. The NuPhy Air75 V3 offers your choice of Red Nano, Blush Nano, and Brown Nano switches, where the first is linear, the second is linear silent, and the last is tactile.
The NuPhy Air75 V3 is built for portability, which is why the top is all aluminum and the bottom is ABS plastic. The metal top ensures rigidity when traveling, and since the plate is gasket-mounted, you can still expect some give when typing (this is a good thing) and pingy sounds should be kept at bay. NuPhy even created a low-profile knob you can swap in and out, should you have any clever uses for your keyboard's volume knob. Best of all, the keyboard works wired over USB-C or wirelessly over Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz, and it comes with a 4,000 mAh battery for up to 1,200 hours of uptime with the LEDs off. Amazon users are also chuffed with the board, with reviews averaging 4.3 out of 5 stars and calling out NuPhy's friendly customer service as well as the board's portability and high build quality.
Keychron Q6 HE
If you demand absolute precision from your mechanical keyboard, then you should check out the Keychron Q6 HE. It's a big boy that offers a 100% layout, which means there's an F-row, arrow cluster, and a number pad — there's even a volume knob. But what truly makes this board stand out is its support for Hall effect switches, which are magnetic. There are three switch styles available, all using a Gateron Double Rail system to reduce stem wobble: Aurora, Dawn, and Nebula. This board also offers an all-aluminum body and RGB LEDs, and it can be programmed with open-source QMK firmware or Keychron's Launcher app.
This large and in-charge keyboard isn't very portable at 4.8 pounds, but it supports both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz signals for wireless use, packing a 4,000 mAh battery that'll last for 100 hours. If you require a mechanical keyboard that leans toward the high end with premium materials and features that enthusiasts care about, including HE support, the $230 Keychron Q6 HE is a fine choice, with plenty of user reviews across Amazon singing its praises, sitting at a very comfortable 4.6 out of 5 stars, noting its comfy typing feel thanks to its gasket mount design, as well as its satisfying thocky sound.
When it comes to off-the-shelf mechanical keyboards, it's hard to go wrong with a Keychron, especially the Q6 HE that offers a premium case, precise digital switches, gaskets for softer typing, doubleshot PBT OSA profile keycaps, per-switch RGB, and wireless connectivity. It's the whole kit and kaboodle, for a rather fair price, straddling the line of high-end. After all, a mechanical keyboard is a tech product you should never cheap out on.
How we chose the best mechanical keyboards
In order to uncover the very best mechanical keyboards on Amazon for every budget, we leaned on our years of tech expertise to drill down to the most reliable and proven brands. After narrowing the field, we took into account user reviews across the storefront, ensuring that every device listed in this roundup offers a star rating that doesn't dip below 80% (averaging at least a minimum of 4 out of 5 stars). This way, you can rest easy knowing that each keyboard not only delivers what it promises but has been vetted by users and professionals alike.