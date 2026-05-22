3 Clever Uses For Your Keyboard's Volume Knob (Other Than Music)

You might have noticed that mechanical keyboards have gained a lot of popularity over the past decade, with dedicated groups and stores designing custom boards and pads, like Cannonkeys and Novelkeys. Many of these boards often feature a knob of some kind — in fact, this trend has gained so much momentum that some retail mechanical keyboards also pack a knob or two. While the added aesthetic of a knob is clear, bringing flair to what is typically a utilitarian device, the functionality of the keyboard itself becomes slightly elevated with a knob that spins and possibly even clicks. A single rotary encoder can give a keyboard three control methods, and that can be expanded if you use a keyboard firmware that supports multiple programmable layers, something both retail and open-source firmware tend to offer — one of the many reasons why enthusiasts choose mechanical keyboards.

At the end of the day, there are many different ways to customize a keyboard knob's functionality, which is where analysis paralysis can set in. So rather than settling for the default volume controls with your mechanical keyboard knob, we've gathered together a few alternative control methods that you may find just as useful. So if you've always wondered what exactly you can do to make the most of your keyboard's knob, the options below can help, no matter if you're looking to control your keyboard's lighting, wish to navigate webpages with ease, or simply need a faster way to zoom in on some tiny text. A keyboard knob can be much more than volume control, and these are a few of our favorite alternatives.