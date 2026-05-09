4 Mechanical Keyboards For Mac Cheaper Than Apple's Magic Keyboard

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If you own a Mac, it makes sense that you would want to pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard. After all, it's an official Apple accessory, and its ability to last for a month between charges means you can get some good mileage out of it without reaching for a USB-C cable. However, the world of third-party mechanical keyboards has a lot to offer, with many of them including features beyond what the Magic Keyboard provides at a lower cost.

Below, we're taking a look at some good mechanical alternatives to the Magic Keyboard. Along with these keyboards being cheaper than the retail price of Apple's offerings, there may be some additional benefits of going with mechanical keys. For starters, since mechanical keyboards rely on spring-operated switches for individual keys, a good majority of these allow you to swap and replace the keycaps. This can make for a great DIY upgrade for your keyboard, as you can customize the keys in a number of ways, including for style and function.

As cool as personalizations can be, a mechanical keyboard isn't just about potential aesthetic improvements. They can also be more accurate and responsive when typing and can also offer more durability. However, unlike conventional keyboards, it's important to periodically lube your mechanical keyboard, as it can make the keys quieter and increase the keyboard's longevity. It's a little more work, but it's worth it.