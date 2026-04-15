5 Clever Bluetooth Gadgets For Your MacBook

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Working from a MacBook is nice, but finding clever accessories that improve the experience is even better. Between the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Neo lineup from Apple, the company has a variety of laptops to fit a range of budgets and needs. And the internet has plenty of gadgets to expand their functionality — particularly those that take advantage of your MacBook's Bluetooth capabilities. The devices we found on Amazon can help you listen to music, simplify digital pen integration, and command a presentation.

Considering there are some Apple products you should buy and some you should skip, we wanted to take a look at third-party options that go beyond the typical features found in a MacBook. There are plenty of Bluetooth gadgets worth trying available in the wild, so each of the items selected serve a specific function and offer a fair amount of utility. Additionally, many also work with other devices, giving you compatibility options beyond your laptop. Before we get started, remember that you can access the MacBook Bluetooth settings through the Control Center in the top right corner of your screen.