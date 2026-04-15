5 Clever Bluetooth Gadgets For Your MacBook
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Working from a MacBook is nice, but finding clever accessories that improve the experience is even better. Between the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Neo lineup from Apple, the company has a variety of laptops to fit a range of budgets and needs. And the internet has plenty of gadgets to expand their functionality — particularly those that take advantage of your MacBook's Bluetooth capabilities. The devices we found on Amazon can help you listen to music, simplify digital pen integration, and command a presentation.
Considering there are some Apple products you should buy and some you should skip, we wanted to take a look at third-party options that go beyond the typical features found in a MacBook. There are plenty of Bluetooth gadgets worth trying available in the wild, so each of the items selected serve a specific function and offer a fair amount of utility. Additionally, many also work with other devices, giving you compatibility options beyond your laptop. Before we get started, remember that you can access the MacBook Bluetooth settings through the Control Center in the top right corner of your screen.
KEiiD Bluetooth Speakers with Wireless Touch Control Pod
The KEiiD Bluetooth Speakers with Wireless Touch Control Pod go for $64.99 on Amazon and maintain a 4.3-star rating from over 580 reviews. These Amazon's Choice speakers are housed in steel mesh and have a walnut finish, but their standout feature is the wireless USB-C touchpad for playback controls. Of course, for those truly obsessed with sound, you may want to consider the best wireless speakers for audiophiles.
The two speakers provide 20W of output and there's a 12W subwoofer for bass alongside dome-silk tweeters for higher frequencies. Designed to support a variety of media, users have access to four EQ modes, including Game, Movie, Music, and News. Besides wireless Bluetooth connectivity, there is a 3.5mm auxiliary output for wired connections.
In addition to touchpad controls, the system comes with a 59-inch audio cable, a 71-inch DC-to-DC speaker cable, and a 12V DC power adapter. There's also a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. MacBook owners on Amazon give these speakers high marks for easy setup and quality sound — with one customer noting the ability to adjust volume in the Control Center. However, at least one reviewer thinks the volume controls could be more incremental for finer adjustment.
iClever Bluetooth Aluminum Wireless Number Pad
Holding a 4.5-star rating with nearly 600 reviews, the iClever Bluetooth Aluminum Wireless Number Pad retails for $34.99, though Prime members may get this Amazon's Choice keyboard extension for less. Available in black, or silver white, the aluminum construction lends it an appearance similar to an Apple keyboard, and in addition to Mac, this gadget supports Windows, Android, and ChromeOS.
The wireless keypad, with a stainless steel base and scissor switches, can connect with two different devices and features 34 keys, including shortcuts like Delete and Esc. iClever says it's built to withstand over five million keystrokes and deliver 100 hours of use off a 1-hour charge via the included USB-C cable. A 12-month warranty and lifetime customer service is also included.
86% of buyers give this number pad 4 stars or higher, with many highlighting the quick connectivity and close resemblance to an Apple product. While users clearly appreciate the functionality and overall quality of iClever's gadget, some report delays with their keystrokes and qualms that the device needs daily charging. But, with mostly positive reviews, this Bluetooth number pad looks to qualify as a cheap MacBook accessory every user should have.
Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet
Compatible with macOS 10.10 or later, Windows 7 or later, and ChromeOS, the Amazon's Choice Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet comes in two different sizes. We're looking at the small version that's available for $79.95, but there's also a medium-sized model for $129.95. With support for a wide variety of creative software, this drawing pad is ideal for anyone looking to use a digital pen with their MacBook.
Though Bluetooth support means users can connect this Wacom gadget wirelessly, it also has wired USB-A capability. The 7-inch active drawing area responds to the included pen with 100 lines per mm of recognition. The pen features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, which the company claims provides a natural drawing experience, and doesn't require a battery thanks to its Electro-Magnetic Resonance tech.
Ranking No. 2 on Amazon's Computer Graphics Tablets best sellers list, Wacom's drawing tablet comes with a 1-year warranty. Amazon customers find it to be a suitable tablet for beginners and one that is easy to master. However, some users report lag with the Bluetooth connection. Nonetheless, it maintains a 4.4-star rating with over 5,500 reviews, and appears to be a good alternative to an Apple Pencil and iPad.
XPPen Mini Keydial Wireless Shortcut Keyboard
The XPPen Mini Keydial Wireless Shortcut Keyboard, which is available on Amazon for $49.99, is dedicated to quick access of commands. Capable of opening apps and controlling them, this wireless keyboard is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux. It supports a variety of digital apps, including Adobe products and features Bluetooth connectivity — though users also have a USB wired connection option. With 10 assignable keys, you can create up to 40 shortcuts, though additional drivers are necessary to go beyond the stock options.
The keys have an anti-ghosting feature to assign multi-key commands and the integrated rotating dial enables control of certain parameters, such as adjusting the size of a brush. The company also promises 300 hours of battery life from the 1000 mAh battery. XPPen's shortcut keyboard gadget has a 4.3-star rating and over 540 reviews on Amazon that point to strong build quality and ample customization options. Ease of use and impressive battery life are also highlighted, though some customers find assigning functions to specific keys more difficult than expected.
Logitech R500s Wireless Presentation Clicker
Anyone who regularly runs presentations should look at the Logitech R500s Wireless Presentation Clicker. There are various configurations, but the three-button clicker with a red laser that we're focused on costs $44.99 and works at a distance up to 65 feet. An Amazon's Choice pick, this gadget earns 4.4 stars, has more than 540 reviews, and is compatible with macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. It supports PowerPoint, Google Slides, Prezi, and PDFs.
Through the Logitech Presentation app, users can check battery life, set on-screen timers, and customize the clicker's buttons. Along with Bluetooth wireless connectivity, it can be connected via a USB-A receiver that stores within the remote. Logitech says it's clicker will run for 12 months on a single AAA battery and includes a 1-year warranty. Holding the top position on Amazon's list of best-selling Office Presentation Remotes, users appreciate this device for its reliability, seamless connectivity, and ease of use. Though some have expressed disappointment with the brightness of the laser beyond 20 feet.
How we chose these MacBook Bluetooth gadgets
While Bluetooth connectivity and MacBook compatibility were the two main factors for choosing gadgets on this list, other criteria included a price point of $80 or less and at least four stars or higher from Amazon users based on hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews. Factoring in the positives and negatives of what customers had to say about each product, we also aimed to select Amazon's Choice items.