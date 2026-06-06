Active Calories Vs. Total Calories: What's The Difference On Apple Watch?

No matter which Apple Watch you have on your wrist, this device can help you track various health parameters that can be used to analyze wellness trends or discuss your activity with a healthcare professional. Two such values that appear on your iPhone in the Fitness app are Active Calories and Total Calories. Both are important for tracking your health and fitness goals, but knowing the difference between Active Calories and Total Calories will give you a better understanding of how your body burns energy when you're moving and when you're at rest.

The Active Calories value tracks the number of calories burned while doing an activity that requires physical exercise. That activity may be a Workout you start on the iPhone or Apple Watch, like a running session, cycling, or lifting weights, but it could also be something more mundane, like cleaning your home. Total Calories, on the other hand, is the sum of Active Calories and Resting Calories. The latter is the energy the body needs to keep you alive. It's energy you need for everything that goes on in your body, like brain activity, your heart beating and pushing blood to all the organs, breathing, digesting food, sleeping, and other processes.