This World Record Breaking Laser Wirelessly Powered A Robot For 24 Hours

Australian startup Aquila just said it broke two world records while powering a moving warehouse robot for 24 hours straight, using nothing but a laser as its power source. The company shared on its LinkedIn page that it set two world records: the most power ever beamed by a laser (4 kWh) and the longest sustained delivery of laser-based power (24 hours). The power-generating technology demonstrated by this test uses a laser fixed to a tracking platform that fires it at a target's receiver in real-time. The concept of providing power wirelessly through the use of laser beams isn't entirely new.

It shares its foundations with solar-cell technology, which was pioneered as far back as 1839 by Alexandre-Edmond Becquerel. The feasibility of using lasers instead of sunlight to generate electricity was demonstrated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2025, when it fired a focused laser beam with an optical power of 1 kilowatt at photovoltaic cells, generating 152 watts of power. The Aquila model builds on the success of the Mitsubishi test, generating around 167 watts of power continuously over a 24-hour period. What makes this concept different is the ability to keep the laser focused on a receiver moving constantly, which will unlock more opportunities in the future.