Apple Music Might Finally Be Going Free

Since its debut in 2015, Apple Music has required its users to subscribe if they wanted to stream music from the growing library of tracks. However, that need for a subscription could be changing soon as suggested by references discovered in Apple Music's code, which may point toward a potential free, ad-supported tier. If true, this type of entry-level tier would better align with what other music streaming services already offer.

The references were noted by Aaron Perris, an analyst for MacRumors, who found messages in the code that say, "premium access required" and "can't skip any more tracks." Together, these messages imply that Apple might be introducing some kind of other option for users that want to listen to use Apple Music, but don't want to pay for a premium subscription. While the first impression points toward some kind of free tier, there's also the possibility that Apple could launch it as a lower-cost tier instead. This is a feature that some have argued for in the past, though key members of Apple tend to lean toward the opposite side of the argument, noting that music is art and it should never be free. This addition could divide users even further, just as a recent Apple Music update has.