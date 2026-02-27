Apple Music's Newest Update Has Divided Users (For A Good Reason)

Apple is currently testing the iOS 26.4 update. This upcoming release is expected to bring big upgrades to Apple Music, as the company is testing a new user interface for albums and playlists, a revamped Profile page, AI playlists (which are still limited to U.S. users), and more. However, as with most big design changes, it has divided users online. Even though Apple uses beta cycles to take input from developers, and soon enough from public beta testers, some people already went to Reddit and other online forums to complain about this unreleased software.

While I'm part of the group of users happy with the new direction Apple Music is taking, others noted that Apple hasn't been meeting its previous high standard of accessibility features. For example, the Liquid Glass design has divided users due to poor UI readability. With that, some people believe that Apple Music displaying song titles over a fully colored background in an album list is terrible, since readability might not always be ideal.

On the other hand, plenty of Reddit users enjoyed this new Apple Music design and quickly compared it with Spotify, which doesn't offer animated covers and has an overall outdated UI. While all of these are valid opinions, Apple Music likely wants to continue to differentiate itself from its main competitor, even though the main UI issues are yet to be addressed.