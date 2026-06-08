9 Reasons Robot Vacuums Just Aren't Worth The Cost

For multi-level homes, robot vacuums have two major shortcomings: not being able to clean the stairs and requiring assistance to ascend or descend. In recent years, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has showcased some next-generation robot vacuums that can actually navigate stairs, but the robots' abilities come with major caveats. The most promising example so far is the jumping and dancing Roborock Saros Rover, which can climb stairs thanks to a pair of wheels on extendable legs. It can even turn sideways and leave one leg on the previous step for stability as it makes some attempt to vacuum the stairs. However, it doesn't appear to be able to descend the stairs, and there's no current timeline for availability.

Another idea is the Dreame Cyber X, which is an entirely separate robot that acts as a carrier for your vacuum using chainsaw-like legs. The robot vacuum needs to drive inside the Cyber X first, be lifted up or down, then continue its job. It's an interesting concept and fascinating to watch, but, again, it's impractical since you need another device — a robot vacuum already needs a fair bit of floor space for its charging dock. Worse yet, Dreame has promised the Cyber X robot vacuum transporter will be cost around $1,200 when it goes on sale in the second half of 2026. For that price, you might as well just buy a separate robot vacuum for each floor.