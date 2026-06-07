Ceramic Shield Vs. Gorilla Glass: Which Smartphone Protective Glass Is Stronger?

Phones are getting so durable that many argue there's practically no need for screen protectors anymore. While devices can certainly take more of a beating nowadays, this doesn't mean they're indestructible. Your phone screen's durability ultimately depends on the material it was made from. A good example is Sapphire glass, which is touted as a powerhouse against scratches, but is brittle compared to the popular Gorilla Glass.

Gorilla Glass and Ceramic Shield are the go-to protective glass options for Samsung and Apple. Both types are produced by Corning and present effective all-around solutions, making the Ceramic Shield vs. Gorilla Glass debate (and which one is stronger) quite tricky to settle. The company also hasn't made any direct comparisons between the two products, as it likely doesn't want to play favorites.

In short, both are equally effective, with Gorilla Glass being slightly more resistant to scratches. The iPhone 17 Pro drop tests were impressive thanks to Ceramic Shield 2. But despite its overall strength, it started showing scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale of hardness, which is in line with the older Gorilla Glass Victus. In contrast, Gorilla Armor, used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and subsequent Ultra variants, doesn't scratch until level 7. More impressively, the screen is safe from deeper abrasions until level 8.