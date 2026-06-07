5 Drawbacks Of Buying Refurbished Game Consoles

When being frugal about your gadget purchases, buying a refurbished console is one of the best ways to save while getting a gaming machine that performs like new. You can definitely get the console cheaper if you buy from someone selling their old unit. However, the biggest drawback of going this route is that it comes as-is. Refurbishers do their best to inspect, clean, and repair the console before shipping it to you. Without their guarantee, you just wouldn't have any formal way of knowing its working condition until you try it. That's a huge gamble.

Buying a refurbished console, especially if the manufacturer itself did the refurbishment, removes a lot of the risk and anxiety. Third-party refurbishers are okay if they're certified and their products are highly rated by users. With that said, buying a refurbished console still comes with some level of risk (it's just not as bad as buying used). Also, you do get a warranty, although it won't be the same length as a new unit in most scenarios. Still, it's better than something you picked up on Facebook Marketplace.

Other than shorter warranties, other drawbacks you need to worry about are cosmetic imperfections, missing accessories, the state of its high-wear components, and battery degradation (handheld consoles only). This is not to say that you shouldn't buy a refurbished console. Knowing the drawbacks can actually help you ask the right questions before making the purchase, so you don't end up with a dud.