Should You Buy A Used Hard Drive? Here's What You Need To Know

Hard disk drives (HDDs) remain the most cost-effective choice for expanding storage despite solid-state drives (SSDs) being faster and more reliable. But if you want a high-capacity hard drive, it's going to cost you, especially if you're looking for an enterprise-grade HDD — these are built to last, even after years of use. There are a few other types of hard drives you could opt for instead. On average, a new consumer-grade 6TB HDD will set you back $150 or more if you're buying from a reputable brand or reseller. You can find one for less if you buy a used one instead, but should you?

Buying a used hard drive comes with a higher risk of data loss since the failure rate of HDDs increases significantly after three years. Their lifespan can be extended to five years if taken care of, but beyond that, replacing them is a must. So, if you plan on buying a used hard drive as your system drive or sole backup method, you probably shouldn't. Even if it has a good warranty in place, that doesn't protect you from data loss.

If you want to use the HDD as secondary storage, with your critical data backed up on a new drive or in the cloud, then buying a used hard drive isn't necessarily a bad idea. That said, it's still a gamble because of the reduced lifespan, but you can minimize the risk. For instance, you can buy it from a reputable source and ensure the drive passes the S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) health check.