H.R. Giger Pitched A Scary Looking Batmobile For Val Kilmer's Batman Forever

If you ask me, out of all the Batmobiles that graced the silver screen in the various live-action adaptations of the Caped Crusader, including the animated Batman series on Prime Video, the version from Joel Schumacher's "Batman Forever" looked the coolest. It was slick, lean, and stylish without being overtly extravagant — a truly imaginative design that suited Val Kilmer's peculiar Batman, even if it wasn't all that similar to the Batmobile from the previous two films with Michael Keaton.

Initially, the producers behind the Batman flick approached Swiss artist H.R. Giger, who gave us the Xenomorph in the original "Alien" movie, which had a bonkers alternate ending — winning an Academy Award for it in the Best Visual Effects category in 1980. Giger, employing the biomechanical art style he was a master of, sent in early scribblings of his Batmobile design (which you can check out here). His vision was an X-shaped vehicle with pods on each side that could be used as weapons.

The car was futuristic, unusual, and bold in a fashion that could've worked as well as the one we eventually got. But the studio and the producers passed on it, finding it too weird and likely a touch too surreal for a popular superhero like Batman.