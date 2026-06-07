This Free Tool Calculates Exactly How Much Plug-In Solar Saves On Your Electric Bill

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Plug-in solar panels are simple, convenient, and transportable machines that connect to a home's outlet, converting the energy into electricity for appliances. They include an inverter box and a battery that, when plugged in, provide power to connected devices. Whatever you have hooked up -– like these 7 devices you can power with portable solar panels -– will receive electricity from the solar panel using this energy first before using grid power.

Bright Saver — is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable and portable plug-in solar energy — has created a free savings calculator tool to show users how much money plug-in solar panels can save them annually. To calculate your savings, first enter your zip code for an automated rate search or enter your current electricity rate in kilowatt-hours (kWh) and then choose an option for your expected electricity price growth, which ranges from a conservative 4% increase to a "worst case" 15% increase. The calculator then shows savings in the first year, annual savings, and money saved over a 20-year period. With the average U.S. electricity rate close to 18 cents per kWh and a current 7% annual growth trend (according to Bright Saver), the site's savings calculator shows a total 20-year savings of up to $8,560.