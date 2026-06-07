This Free Tool Calculates Exactly How Much Plug-In Solar Saves On Your Electric Bill
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Plug-in solar panels are simple, convenient, and transportable machines that connect to a home's outlet, converting the energy into electricity for appliances. They include an inverter box and a battery that, when plugged in, provide power to connected devices. Whatever you have hooked up -– like these 7 devices you can power with portable solar panels -– will receive electricity from the solar panel using this energy first before using grid power.
Bright Saver — is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable and portable plug-in solar energy — has created a free savings calculator tool to show users how much money plug-in solar panels can save them annually. To calculate your savings, first enter your zip code for an automated rate search or enter your current electricity rate in kilowatt-hours (kWh) and then choose an option for your expected electricity price growth, which ranges from a conservative 4% increase to a "worst case" 15% increase. The calculator then shows savings in the first year, annual savings, and money saved over a 20-year period. With the average U.S. electricity rate close to 18 cents per kWh and a current 7% annual growth trend (according to Bright Saver), the site's savings calculator shows a total 20-year savings of up to $8,560.
What are the advantages of plug-in solar?
Plug-in solar systems are a DIY method to get solar-powered electricity to your home, garage, or campsite. They've been implemented in Europe, and the devices are coming to the US as a far less expensive alternative to roof-mounted solar panels, which may set you back tens of thousands of dollars. Plus, they don't have to be professionally installed as they just plug right into a wall outlet.
It takes years for solar panels to pay for themselves, but the savings calculator on Bright Saver suggests that these portable, lower-cost solar panels — ranging from $499 for a single panel to $699 for two panels — can return savings in just the first year. Not only does a plug-in system have the potential to slash your electricity payment by hundreds of dollars each year, but they can also provide a sense of relief in case of a power outage. They're a backup plan that can improve your quality of life, so you're not left in the dark, your food in the fridge doesn't go bad, or your devices don't die.
Where do you buy plug-in solar panels?
Plug-in solar panels can be purchased at a number of places such as Amazon and Bright Saver. Amazon offers this Plug and Play Solar Panel Power with 800-Watt Solar Panels and 800-Watt Inverter for $1,395, which connects directly into a wall outlet, transferring the energy into electricity for your home. Bright Saver features its 180-watt plug-in balcony solar kit starting at $499 that also connects to a wall socket and easily attaches to a balcony railing.
If you're thinking about installing solar panels like a plug-in device, you'll need to make sure they are legal to use in your state before making the investment. In addition to its savings calculator, Bright Saver also provides a legislation tracker to make this easier, but you can also check other resources such as Solar United Neighbors Action to see which states have passed laws regarding plug-in solar panels. They're a less expensive option over rooftop panels and can potentially help users save some money in their utility bills.