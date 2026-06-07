PlayStation's Cloud Streaming Is Still Far From Perfect - Here's Why

Although it has improved in recent years, PlayStation Cloud Streaming is still far from perfect for a variety of reasons. Since Sony launched the streaming service for PS Portal late last year, it has seen a 162% increase in monthly users, along with quality improvements. However, even with these upgrades, the service still has some reliability issues and an expensive entry paywall for anyone who wants to use it.

Although they also face their own problems, services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now tend to work better. These two alternatives, for example, can deliver good image stability and smooth gameplay across several devices. Sony's specific problem with its own streaming service is its lack of stability and, above all, its excessive dependence on a single hardware platform to work.

So, even though the service has good potential, especially for anyone who wants to access the PlayStation game library without owning a Sony console, streaming still needs some adjustments. Network reliability, a lower entry cost, and support for devices beyond the PS Portal are some much-needed changes that keep Cloud Streaming from being all that it could be.