4 Older iPads Still Worth Buying In 2026

If you want to buy an iPad in 2026, Apple has a handful of brand-new models you can pick from. All current iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models are great picks depending on your needs, but you don't necessarily have to buy the latest and greatest version. Of course, newer is always better, even if by a small margin, as it comes with better hardware and software enhancements. That said, don't overlook old models.

One of the things you need to know before buying an iPad is that old doesn't necessarily mean obsolete. Older iPad models are worth considering, as they can still be powerful enough for basic tasks like browsing the web, reading books, keeping in touch with friends, and watching videos. However, this is not to say that you should blindly buy any old iPad. Some old iPads no longer receive important software and security updates, so they might be a risk to your personal data, while other models may have outdated hardware that may struggle to fulfill the most basic tasks.

To make your life easier while shopping for an old iPad, we've done extensive research to find models that are worth buying and have several years of usable life left. We've based our selection process on software support and hardware specifications.