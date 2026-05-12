The 8 Best New Features Added To iPadOS In 2026 (So Far)

For Apple Music users, iPadOS 26.4 was full of new features. The most important is focused on American users, which can now use Apple Intelligence to create playlists. With the Playlist Playground feature, you can ask the AI to create a list with the songs you like the most or that match your current vibe. While ChatGPT recently introduced an integration with Apple Music, OpenAI's chatbot can't access your listening data the way Apple Intelligence can, so the results might not be as precise.

That said, the second feature introduced with iPadOS 26.4 was a new UI for playlists and albums, as users now get matching backgrounds. More interestingly, animated playlists or albums display both the animation of the cover and the colored background. With that, the icons also change color thanks to the Liquid Glass design, looking very fresh.

The third improvement is a new Upcoming Concerts tab, which connects users with their favorite artists. You can choose the city you're or you're planning to travel to, and you can see the artists performing there. Apple Music gives preference to the ones you like the most but also shows similar artists that might be of your interest. From Apple Music, you can tap to the official platform to buy tickets. Finally, the fourth feature is a revamped Profile settings page, as it makes it easier to access your profile, subscriptions details, and even transfer music from other services to Apple Music.