What Rafts Do In 3D Printing – And When They're Worth Using

No two 3D printing projects are the same. Some designs are simple and can be extruded in one go, while others need to be printed in pieces. Heck, sometimes you even have to consider which 3D printing filament is the best for the job. Many printing designs require supports to maintain structural integrity, but not all 3D printer supports are vertical.

Sometimes a printer will deposit a thin horizontal layer of extruded plastic directly onto a printing bed before starting the actual printing job. These are known as rafts and are designed to keep the "bottom" of the print level and to prevent warping. Unlike standard supports, rafts are usually easy to peel away, so you don't have to worry about them potentially ruining your print's finish.

Rafts also help keep your prints steady while the extruder is moving. Since rafts increase the contact surface of your print's bottom layer, rafts reduce the risk of your print detaching from the bed — poor adhesion is a common cause of 3D print project failure. This increased surface area also comes in handy if the design has small features that are brittle and/or unable to carry the print. Rafts help distribute the weight over a larger area and ensure these small features don't snap or fall over during printing.